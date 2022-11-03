Carlisle boys and girls lacrosse join forces to support Project SHARE

The Carlisle boys and girls lacrosse teams competed in a series of challenges Saturday at the Herd’s new turf field to support Project SHARE in Carlisle by collecting canned goods and monetary donations.

The Herd raised over $200 and filled a trunk full of food donations through the event. The competitions between the squads included consecutive passes, shot accuracy, ground balls, goalie clear accuracy, a long throw competition and an inter-squad scrimmage.

This was the first year the teams joined forces for the fundraiser and plan to extend the tradition for years to come.