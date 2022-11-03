 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Lacrosse

Carlisle boys and girls lacrosse join forces to support Project SHARE

The Carlisle boys and girls lacrosse teams competed in a series of challenges Saturday at the Herd’s new turf field to support Project SHARE in Carlisle by collecting canned goods and monetary donations.

The Herd raised over $200 and filled a trunk full of food donations through the event. The competitions between the squads included consecutive passes, shot accuracy, ground balls, goalie clear accuracy, a long throw competition and an inter-squad scrimmage.

This was the first year the teams joined forces for the fundraiser and plan to extend the tradition for years to come.

Emma Witwer, nutrition coordinator for Project SHARE, discusses some of the ways they help children and their families to find the balance of healthy foods to battle childhood obesity.
