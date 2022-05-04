Boys Lacrosse: Wilken, Martin steer Cumberland Valley to 13-9 win over Trinity

The joke between Cumberland Valley lacrosse’s Max Wilken and his brothers is he’s the slowest of all the siblings.

But the senior mid knows a thing or two about reaching another gear in the speed realm, whether he recognizes it or not.

Wednesday night, in a highly contested matchup between the visiting Eagles and the host Trinity Shamrocks at COBO Field, Wilken sparked several offensive sequences for CV via the transition game. Wilken would scoop a ground ball, cradle it across the midline and dish the rock to an open teammate within striking distance of the cage.

It was a game plan that worked to near perfection, as the Eagles escaped a back-and-forth scrap with a 13-9 win, setting themselves up with the momentum advantage heading into next week’s Mid-Penn Championship bout against the Shamrocks.

“I don’t think Max realizes he has that speed,” CV head coach Phil Helms said of Wilken, “but Max can do it all, whether he’s at mid or back playing defense. If I allowed him, he’d play defense all game, but that’s just not physically possible. He’s just that kind of kid.”

Wilken’s quarterbacklike skills were on display early as the Eagles (12-2, 5-0 Commonwealth) built a 3-1 lead out of the gate, with two goals from Patrick Martin leading the way. Trinity (11-2, 4-0 Keystone) responded with a 3-0 spurt to gain its first lead at 4-3, but it quickly dwindled with CV charging back on a 5-0 spree to grab an 8-5 halftime advantage.

Several Eagle goals started with the CV defense, comprised of Jackson Erway, Nate Campisi and Luke Gensbigler. The Eagle back line picked and prodded the ball out of the Shamrocks’ sticks, allowing CV to corral ground balls — 21 of them — and stymie Trinity’s offensive momentum.

The Eagles were without the services of two of its defensive starters in Dalton Forsythe and Colin Chizmar due to injury. Wilken also filled in on defensive duties and carried his stalwart defensive effort over to the offensive side of the ball, where he netted a goal and handed out five assists.

“The transition game helps us bring a lot of energy to the game,” Wilken said, “and for me, they call me the ‘glue guy’ here, so I bring any energy I can, especially on the fast break.”

Aside from Wilken’s goal, Martin paced the Eagles — and tied for a game-high — with four scores while Justin Buchenauer and Owen McKenzie each pocketed hat tricks. Tristan Hall also found the back of the net on two occasions.

And to complement his defensive unit’s effort, senior goalkeeper Jonah Burd collected 19 saves between the bars. Similar to Wilken’s presence, Helms tabs Burd the quarterback of the CV defense.

“It all starts with Jonah,” he said.

While falling a few offensive surges short Wednesday, Trinity kept the Eagles on their toes across the 48 minutes of play. After the 3-0 burst in the first quarter, Trinity trimmed the margin to three or less on two other instances in the third and fourth quarters.

The Shamrocks sliced the lead to three at 10-7 to close out the third and struck for a pair of goals to open the fourth, which cut the CV edge to two at 11-9. In that span, Evan Scott buried two of his team-best four goals. Scott’s offensive output was joined by two goals from Croix Teter and one apiece from Owen Hammel, Justin Bordner and Raj Chima.

Bordner controlled in the faceoff department against Max Long, gaining possession on 21 of 27 attempts, which allowed the Shamrocks to fall into their offensive sets and get the ball moving around.

But the CV defense proved too much to handle.

“I think our offense is a little more up tempo and they’re more ball control,” Trinity head coach Dave Heisey said, “and we kind of played into their hands. We talked about when we did get possession back, to take some time … and I thought we had to be more patient. And then at the end of the game, we got within striking distance again and then we started doing the same thing.

“I think they got us out of a game plan there. They know what they’re doing.”

The Eagles are now one game away from closing out a tedious six-game stretch, which included Exeter Township, Carlisle and Susquehannock, when they host Red Land Thursday.

Wednesday’s tussle provided the Eagles with a newfound energy and helped them kick into that extra gear.

“Obviously, it’s a huge confidence boost,” Wilken said. “We got three games left in the season, we go into the Mid-Penn Championship and then districts. So, this is huge, especially after a big loss against Susquehannock on Monday. It’s just a good pick-us-up game.”

“I’m super, super proud of our guys,” Helms said.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

