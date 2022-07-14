Boys Lacrosse: Trinity opens head coach Dave Heisey's position after 10 seasons

Trinity head boys lacrosse coach Dave Heisey doesn’t know if he stole the idea from Penn State head football coach James Franklin, but he would walk the field and soak in all the feelings and emotions prior to every Shamrock game.

Heisey, the first and only coach in Shamrock program history, had done that in some capacity for the last 17 years as head coach, both at Harrisburg Academy and Trinity. He did so for the very last time May 31 in Trinity’s PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup against Penncrest.

Trinity informed Heisey Thursday morning that they will open his position for the 2023 season. As of Thursday morning, Trinity had no comment on the matter.

The position opening came as a shock to Heisey. Following this season, Heisey said he and athletic director Eric Kindler had a meeting where Heisey was presented three areas of improvement for next year. Another meeting occurred with Trinity athletics Wednesday, Heisey said, before he was informed of the position opening via phone Thursday.

“It was something I've been doing for a long time,” Heisey said via phone Thursday morning, referencing his pre-game routine, “but I’m just so happy that I was able to do that, you know, be on the field with these guys.”

The Shamrocks recently completed their 2022 campaign, a season that included an 18-5 record, a Mid-Penn silver medal, District 3 2A third-place honors and a berth to the PIAA tournament. Under Heisey’s direction, Trinity captured the 2018 and 2021 District 3 2A titles and qualified for the district postseason each year since 2012.

Heisey compiled an overall 158-60 record with the ‘Rocks and is two wins shy of career win No. 200. Trinity has won more games than any other Mid-Penn program over the last 10 years and accrued a 73% winning percentage in that span.

“I think the thing I'm most proud about is that we came in and we've never had a losing season,” Heisey said. “We've hit double-digit wins every year other than our first year … and we made districts every year. And then, obviously, the biggest moment in my coaching career has to be the come from behind overtime win over a great Palmyra team to win our first district championship.”

Heisey said he was committed to Trinity for the remainder of his coaching career. However, the position opening places “anything on the table.”

“I was really looking forward to this year,” Heisey said, “this coming year with these guys. We've got some great offensive talent back and we had some rebuilding to do.

“Had this not happened, no, I would have been done after Trinity.”