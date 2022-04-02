Boys Lacrosse: Trinity drops 20-6 decision to Mars

Most equate the term “pick-and-roll” with basketball — a teammate sets a screen, which allows another player to roll freely by defenders en route to the basket.

The term — and gameplan — can transition to the lacrosse field as well. And the Mars Area boys lacrosse team has perfected the patented basketball scheme on turf.

On Saturday, at Trinity’s COBO Field, the Fightin’ Planets adhered to their offensive trademark against the Shamrocks, as they used the pick-and-roll to provoke open looks at the net and speed off with a second-half surge to snag a 20-6 non-conference win.

“I think talent wise and coaching wise,” Trinity head coach Dave Heisey said of Mars, “they're very, very well coached. They have a lot of talent and you can't take anything away from that. … They’re (Class 2A) in the Pittsburgh area, and they run through it, and they don't get much competition.”

While the scoreboard read 20-6 at the end of the day, Mars didn’t run away with the game until the halfway through the third quarter. The Fightin’ Planets harnessed the lead from the get-go, but received a valiant effort from the Shamrocks (3-1, 1-0 Keystone) at the start.

Mars jumped out to a 1-0 advantage midway through the first quarter before Raj Chima buried the equalizer to knot the contest at 1-1. The teams bartered goals across the next five minutes of play with Croix Teter and Owen Hammel pumping in a goal each for the ‘Rocks to stay within one at 4-3. Holy Cross commit JR Long also held down the fort in goal, swiping four of his eight saves on the afternoon.

The Fightin’ Planets built an 8-5 halftime lead, yet Trinity still nipped at their heels.

“We were staying within two-three goals,” Heisey said.

“And then the wheels fell off.”

Unleashing an offensive assault in the third quarter, Mars never looked back. Trinity opened the second half of play with Hammel's second goal, a behind-the-back score, but the Fightin’ Planets seized any and all momentum.

The pick-and-roll gameplan came to full display, as Mars punished Trinity for three tallies in the third and tripled that output to nine in the fourth. Nine different players found the scoring column for Mars, with Wes Scurci setting the pace at four goals. Between the pipes, freshman netminder Luke Spreng rose to the occasion and netted nine saves, and he blanked the Shamrocks in the fourth quarter in what proved to be a 12-0 blitz for the visitors.

Along with Hammel's two goals, Teter finished the afternoon with a duo and Nico Chirieleison pocketed a shot.

“They got hungrier as the game went on,” Heisey said, “and their intensity level seemed to escalate. Ours didn't. We got forced into mistakes, we got blaming people, we got blaming refs, we got blaming everybody except looking in the mirror.”

Despite the loss, Trinity aims to use Saturday’s defeat as a building block. It’s the lone setback in the Shamrocks’ 2022 campaign, however, they feel the early season-loss can pay dividends down the road, especially against high-pedigree opponents.

Saturday’s matchup was a rematch from the 2021 PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals, where Mars eked out a 14-9 triumph.

“I think the biggest takeaway is that you have to play the full 48 minutes against a quality opponent,” Heisey said of what Trinity hopes to extract from the loss. “You can't play three good quarters and be close at the end of three and then expect [to win], you still got 12 more minutes to go. And it may be cliché, but you got to play whistle to whistle.”

“We’re gonna learn from today and we’re gonna take two days to lick our wounds on this one. It feels like crap, but we got to remember that if we want to reach our goals, we're gonna have to see them again and we're gonna have to play better than we did today.”

