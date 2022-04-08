Boys Lacrosse: Offensive struggles sink Cumberland Valley in 7-4 loss to Central York

Cumberland Valley’s Patrick Martin received an outlet pass roughly 10 yards outside of shooting range, sped toward the cage on a slick Eagle View Stadium turf field and one-hopped his shot into the back of the net, past Central York goalie Luke McGlaughlin.

There were two minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter in a tight-knit scrap between the nonconference boys lacrosse rivals Friday evening, and the Eagles hadn’t struck since the opening half of the second quarter. More importantly, Martin’s goal placed the Eagles back within striking distance — a two-point margin — and appeared to ignite a fire within CV.

Central York’s Jimmy Kohr had other ideas.

After another Martin goal in the final 30 seconds of the third cinched the Panther lead to one, Kohr came out in the fourth and denied any potential late Eagle surge. Pocketing a pair of scores in the opening two minutes of the final frame, and ballooning his game-high total to five goals, Kohr guided the Panthers to a 7-4 win over the host Eagles in the matchup between the two unbeaten teams.

“We didn't play our game tonight with the offense,” CV head coach Phil Helms said. “Some guys were trying to do a little bit more than they should have. They were pressing, trying to run through the doubles or even triple teams.”

And it wasn’t that the Eagles didn’t have some offensive frequency. Cumberland Valley (4-1, 2-0 Commonwealth) was the first to put a dash in the score column after three strong looks at goal early. The Eagles broke through five minutes in when Tristan Hall found a cutting Justin Buchenauer from behind the net and hit the CV senior in stride to set up the first goal.

But as Friday’s game evolved, the Eagles’ ball movement gradually fizzled. They began settling for 15-to-18-yard shots, which whizzed around and over the pipes. The Eagles accumulated 17 shots at the goal, landing only four on target.

Cumberland Valley registered assists with three of the four goals. Max Wilken’s goal — the only nonassisted — in the early ticks of the second quarter came off a fight for a ground ball. As the ball neared the crease, Wilken gathered possession and maneuvered his way up-and-over McGlaughlin to poke his shot into the upper-left corner of the cage.

“If you looked at three of the four goals,” Helms said, “[they] were exactly how our offense is supposed to run. … Those are the goals (assisted goals) that have to happen for us because it's got to be about ball movement for us, and that's when we're playing at our best — it's when we're moving the ball around quickly on the offensive side. When it gets stuck in kids’ sticks is when we struggle.”

Defensively, minus Kohr’s barrage of goals, the Eagles’ back unit held up their end. Between the pipes, senior netminder Jonah Burd compiled 14 saves, five of them in the third quarter where the Panthers were shut out. CV’s defensive line, led by Colin Chizmar and Dalton Forsyth, also forced their share of Panther turnovers, which totaled eight unofficially.

By the 9:52 mark of the second quarter, Kohr had already earned his hat trick. Along with Kohr, Jonathan Nagy and Dayton Bagwell each whisked in a goal for Central York.

Entering Friday’s bout, Central York averaged 14.25 goals a game. The Eagles limited the Panthers to their lowest output of the year thus far.

“Our defense played phenomenal,” Helms said. “You get a kid like Jimmy Kohr over there, No. 9 for them, he's a dynamic player. He can change a game and [he had] five goals for them. ... We can slow him down, but we can't stop a kid like that.”

Despite the defense’s effort, the offensive struggles proved to be too much to overcome.

The Eagles aim to restore their offensive signature — crisp and consistent ball movement — when they return to the field Tuesday against Cedar Cliff.

“We held them to seven,” Helms said. “A few we should have done better — could have been a better result. [But] if we can hold them to seven again, I think we can do some things better offensively next time.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

