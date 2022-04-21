Boys Lacrosse: Late offensive spark propels Trinity to 14-5 victory over Red Land

In lacrosse, one goal has the potential to seize momentum, snap a dry spell or ignite an offensive surge.

Or all of the above.

Thursday evening, beneath the beaming lights and atop the slick grassy plain of Trinity’s COBO Field in Camp Hill, Shamrock freshman Matt Kennedy provided such a goal against visiting and undefeated Red Land.

With just minutes remaining in the third quarter, and the Shamrocks clinging to a one-goal advantage, Kennedy bolted through the teeth of the Patriot defense, shimmied between a line of defenders and buried his shot into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Kennedy’s goal not only broke a scoreless skid between the Mid-Penn Keystone foes, but it sparked an 8-0 run for the Shamrocks, who slammed the door on the Patriots and walked away with a convincing 14-5 win.

“The goal by Kennedy was just such a turning point in the game,” Trinity head coach Dave Heisey said. “It was a great move, he had the toe drag, and he’s been out for a couple of weeks with concussions. It’s the first time he’s been back in a while. I was a little worried about his stamina, but he played great, and really, that was a difference maker right there.”

While Kennedy paved the path to a scorching spree for the Shamrocks (8-1, 4-0 Keystone), Red Land remained within reach before the scoring burst. Playing a zone defense, a scheme the ‘Rocks hadn’t seen since last year’s Mid-Penn Championship against Cumberland Valley, the Patriots (10-1, 3-1) silenced Trinity’s offensive sequences in the first half.

The Shamrocks had struck for a trio of goals through the first six minutes of play, but Red Land found its defensive niche and contained Trinity to three more across the next 18 minutes.

“It’s just something that we’ve been working on all season,” Red Land head coach Taylor Perkins said of his team’s zone defense. “A lot of our games, we haven’t had to come into that, and we knew this was going to be a game that we wanted to give them a lot of different looks. And so once we saw that they were struggling with the zone in that first half, we decided to run with it.”

Meanwhile, the Pats’ staunch defense transitioned into offensive opportunities. After trailing 6-2 at the 3:50 mark of the second quarter, Red Land sprung for a burst of its own — a 3-0 run. In that span, Parker Lawler pocketed one of his two goals off an Isaac Wert assist, and Aidan Hellyer and Luke Glinski each found pay dirt with a goal apiece.

The Patriots’ one-two punch accounted for the ‘Rocks’ one-goal edge at 6-5, heading into halftime.

“It’s Red Land culture,” Perkins said, “they play for each other. And they always seem to rise to the occasion.”

Red Land’s flicker of offense wouldn’t last, though.

Following Kennedy’s goal, Trinity received scores from Raj Chima, Croix Teter, Owen Hammel, Peter Gaudion and Evan Scott across the final 14 minutes. Chima paced the Shamrocks with four goals on the night while Teter netted a hat trick. Hammel, Gaudion and Scott each tallied a pair.

And after fumbling through the second and most of the third quarter, the Shamrocks picked apart the Red Land zone in their late surge. They keyed on ball movement, cuts into the crease and communication to drive the offensive outburst.

“He really got our offense rolling,” Teter said of Kennedy’s goal. “We started moving the ball and actually playing offensive instead of just relying on one person.”

“I think they took us out of our offense a little bit,” Heisey said of the Shamrocks’ cold stretch, “and (showed) the looks of the zone and the demands of the zone. Our guys were kind of tentative, I think.”

In the second half, the Patriots were shut out in part due to a stalwart JR Long in goal for Trinity. The senior netminder and Holy Cross University commit compiled 11 saves on the evening, including three strong takes at goal from Red Land prior to Kennedy’s difference-maker.

Goalkeeper Josh Strausbaugh stopped 14 shots for Red Land. Along with Lawler, Hellyer and Glinski, Connor Stank was the other Patriot to find the back of the net.

“In the second half,” Teter said, “I thought we just started having more fun. We just started having fun with it.”

