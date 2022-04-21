Boys Lacrosse: Late offensive spark propels Trinity to 14-5 victory over Red Land

In lacrosse, one goal has the potential to seize momentum, snap a dry spell or ignite an offensive surge.
Or all of the above.
Thursday evening, beneath the beaming lights and atop the slick grassy plain of Trinity’s COBO Field in Camp Hill, Shamrock freshman Matt Kennedy provided such a goal against visiting and undefeated Red Land.
With just minutes remaining in the third quarter, and the Shamrocks clinging to a one-goal advantage, Kennedy bolted through the teeth of the Patriot defense, shimmied between a line of defenders and buried his shot into the bottom-left corner of the net.
Kennedy’s goal not only broke a scoreless skid between the Mid-Penn Keystone foes, but it sparked an 8-0 run for the Shamrocks, who slammed the door on the Patriots and walked away with a convincing 14-5 win.
“The goal by Kennedy was just such a turning point in the game,” Trinity head coach Dave Heisey said. “It was a great move, he had the toe drag, and he’s been out for a couple of weeks with concussions. It’s the first time he’s been back in a while. I was a little worried about his stamina, but he played great, and really, that was a difference maker right there.”
People are also reading…
While Kennedy paved the path to a scorching spree for the Shamrocks (8-1, 4-0 Keystone), Red Land remained within reach before the scoring burst. Playing a zone defense, a scheme the ‘Rocks hadn’t seen since last year’s Mid-Penn Championship against Cumberland Valley, the Patriots (10-1, 3-1) silenced Trinity’s offensive sequences in the first half.
The Shamrocks had struck for a trio of goals through the first six minutes of play, but Red Land found its defensive niche and contained Trinity to three more across the next 18 minutes.
“It’s just something that we’ve been working on all season,” Red Land head coach Taylor Perkins said of his team’s zone defense. “A lot of our games, we haven’t had to come into that, and we knew this was going to be a game that we wanted to give them a lot of different looks. And so once we saw that they were struggling with the zone in that first half, we decided to run with it.”
Meanwhile, the Pats’ staunch defense transitioned into offensive opportunities. After trailing 6-2 at the 3:50 mark of the second quarter, Red Land sprung for a burst of its own — a 3-0 run. In that span, Parker Lawler pocketed one of his two goals off an Isaac Wert assist, and Aidan Hellyer and Luke Glinski each found pay dirt with a goal apiece.
HS Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's offensive surge, Trinity boys in control and other local notes from Tuesday's games
The Patriots’ one-two punch accounted for the ‘Rocks’ one-goal edge at 6-5, heading into halftime.
“It’s Red Land culture,” Perkins said, “they play for each other. And they always seem to rise to the occasion.”
Red Land’s flicker of offense wouldn’t last, though.
Following Kennedy’s goal, Trinity received scores from Raj Chima, Croix Teter, Owen Hammel, Peter Gaudion and Evan Scott across the final 14 minutes. Chima paced the Shamrocks with four goals on the night while Teter netted a hat trick. Hammel, Gaudion and Scott each tallied a pair.
And after fumbling through the second and most of the third quarter, the Shamrocks picked apart the Red Land zone in their late surge. They keyed on ball movement, cuts into the crease and communication to drive the offensive outburst.
“He really got our offense rolling,” Teter said of Kennedy’s goal. “We started moving the ball and actually playing offensive instead of just relying on one person.”
“I think they took us out of our offense a little bit,” Heisey said of the Shamrocks’ cold stretch, “and (showed) the looks of the zone and the demands of the zone. Our guys were kind of tentative, I think.”
In the second half, the Patriots were shut out in part due to a stalwart JR Long in goal for Trinity. The senior netminder and Holy Cross University commit compiled 11 saves on the evening, including three strong takes at goal from Red Land prior to Kennedy’s difference-maker.
HS Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley girls move to 10-0, Red Land girls score 20-plus goals again and other notes from Tuesday's games
Goalkeeper Josh Strausbaugh stopped 14 shots for Red Land. Along with Lawler, Hellyer and Glinski, Connor Stank was the other Patriot to find the back of the net.
“In the second half,” Teter said, “I thought we just started having more fun. We just started having fun with it.”
Boys Lacrosse: 5 local players to watch this spring
Dylan Young, sr., MF, Carlisle
Having a flair for finding the bottom of the net on the basketball court, Young handily carries the same offensive proficiency on the lacrosse field where he scored 39 goals last season. The Thundering Herd senior also paced Carlisle in total points (51) and ground balls (72) last spring in addition to 12 assists. He helped guide the Herd to a 9-7 record.
Nate Herbster, sr., A, Cumberland Valley
If last season was a glimpse of what's to come from Herbster this season, the Mid-Penn Conference is in for a wake-up call. Throughout his junior campaign the Seton Hill University commit netted 80 goals while dishing out 15 assists. In addition to his offensive output, Herbster scooped 55 ground balls and forced five turnovers.
Jonah Burd, sr., G, Cumberland Valley
The brick wall that stands between the pipes for the Eagles, Burd enters his final dance in the red and white, having sent back nearly seven of every 10 shots that came his way last season. The CV goalie piled up 128 saves and kept opposing offenses at bay with 10 games of four or less goals allowed.
Justin Bordner, sr., FOGO, Trinity
The Shamrocks’ proverbial Swiss-army knife last spring, there wasn’t a job Bordner couldn’t conquer. Leading the team with 177 ground balls, the Providence College commit netted an 81% face-off percentage and chipped in on the offensive end as well, pocketing 12 goals along with five assists. He was a key cog in Trinity claiming its second District 3 Class 2A title.
Croix Teter, sr., MF, Trinity
With 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year Drew Godfrey off at Long Island University, Teter could see ascension of his goal total this spring. Having netted 45 goals of his own last season, the now senior midfielder also tallied 12 assists and was tabbed with Trinity Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports