Boys Lacrosse: Justin Buchenauer's 5 goals highlight Cumberland Valley's 16-4 victory over Carlisle

The command “one more” could be heard from the Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse sideline throughout Tuesday evening's game at Eagle View Stadium.

The command served as a reminder to the Eagles on the field to pass the ball one additional time in order to service an open shot at goal, a consistent offensive sequence the team tabs as of its trademarks.

The game plan worked to near perfection, as CV collected assists on half of its goals, witnessed seven players reach the scoring column and used the offensive synergy to sprint by visiting Carlisle, 16-4, to claim a sole lead in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division.

“We stressed that that's the way the offense is designed,” CV head coach Phil Helms said of the Eagles’ offense. “We look for those cuts, we look for the feeds, and it's always looking for that next rotation. So, when that slide comes in, you get that two on one for the defense and that means somebody on the offense is open. So, we get that ball movement and we try to find it. And it worked tonight.”

Justin Buchenauer benefited from the game plan the most, pocketing five goals across seven shots to lead all scorers.

“I feel like we have a lot of chemistry out there,” Buchenauer said, “been playing with most of them for three-four years now, and we really know how to move the ball to each other.”

Across the 48 minutes of play, CV (10-1, 5-0 Commonwealth) netted its goals from all spaces of the attack area. Frequently, the Eagles would open an offensive sequence from behind the cage and pass the ball around, averaging four to five touches on most trips down the field. Other goals were scored directly in front of the crease in dunklike opportunities.

Buchenauer’s scores followed a uniform pattern. He capitalized on cuts toward the cage. At the 5:05 mark in the second quarter, he corralled an attempted pass that had been knocked down by a Carlisle defender and sent a shot between the pipes. His two scores in the first half helped CV, which led 4-0 early, build a 9-2 lead by halftime

“It never hurts, an early lead is great to have,” Helms said. “Their distress level comes down, the kids play a little bit looser, they know that they're up and they know that comfort zone when they had that lead. So, it's nice to get out a little bit in front, for sure.”

Not far behind Buchenauer on the stat sheet was Patrick Martin, who netted a hat trick and dished one assist. Nate Herbster, Owen McKenzie and Kiernan Schneider each buried a pair and Tristan Hall and Matt Tokarz also found the back of the net on one occasion. Max Wilken paced the Eagles with three assists and Tokarz contributed two to the cause.

“Everyone knows what they're good at,” Buchenauer said, “knows everyone's strengths, everyone's weaknesses and we kind of play off each other, and that's how we work well as a unit.”

Meanwhile, Isaac Beals and Dylan Young accounted for the Herd’s four goals, netting two apiece. Beals snapped Carlisle’s (8-2, 3-1) scoring skid in the opening minutes of the second quarter and Young pumped in his first goal with 3:32 left in the first half.

Young was also the first to put a tally on the scoreboard between the two teams in the second half. He received an outlet pass and cradled the ball around the outside before sneaking his shot past Jonah Burd in the upper-right corner of the cage.

Carlisle mustered 10 shots on goal against the CV defense. The Herd were also without the services of its starting long stick middle Caleb Plank for most of the game after the junior suffered a chest injury in the opening ticks of the contest.

“You just have to be able to withstand adversity and build character,” Carlisle skipper Robert Mundell said. “And that's what I told him at halftime. I was like, ‘Listen, character is determined under times of duress and adversity,’ and that's what we had to do. We had one of our best players down, a guy who's been the inspiration for us this year, and one of our captains, and that was a crushing blow for us. But I think that we just need to keep our heads up and get back after it tomorrow.”

Cumberland Valley continues to play through the thick of its schedule, hosting Mechanicsburg Thursday before taking on 2021 District 3A Class 2A runner-up Susquehannock Monday. The Eagles also face matchups against Red Land, Trinity and Central Dauphin.

The game against the Rams May 11 — the Eagles’ season finale — could determine the Commonwealth crown.

“We don’t overlook anybody,” Helms said. “We gotta show up to play every game.

“They’re excited.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

