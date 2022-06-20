Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Herbster, Wilken; Trinity's Bordner tabbed with Central PA All-American honors

Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse seniors Nate Herbster and Max Wilken, along with Trinity senior and faceoff guru Justin Bordner, were tabbed with 2022 Central Pennsylvania All-American honors Monday.

Mechanicsburg junior defender and LSM Drew Kostelac also received Central Pennsylvania Academic All-American laurels.

This spring, at attack and mid, Herbster and Wilken helped steer the Eagles to a second straight Mid-Penn title, District 3 Class 3A runner-up honors and a berth to the PIAA quarterfinals. Herbster was recently named Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year while Wilken, also a standout linebacker for CV in the fall, hauled in a first team nod.

Bordner, a FOGO for the Shamrocks, was as automatic as any in the faceoff circle this season. The Providence College commit and Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year won 87% of his faceoffs and buried 26 goals. To complement his tone-setting production, Bordner also dished 10 assists and scooped 255 ground balls. Trinity secured second place in the Mid-Penn and advanced to the PIAA tournament after finishing third in the District 3 2A contingent.

Kostelac and the Wildcats went 5-14 this spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0