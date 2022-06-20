 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Lacrosse

Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Herbster, Wilken; Trinity's Bordner tabbed with Central PA All-American honors

  • Updated
Cumberland Valley's Nate Herbster, left, drives around Central York's Jonathan Nagy in the third quarter of a nonleague game earlier this spring at Eagle View Stadium.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse seniors Nate Herbster and Max Wilken, along with Trinity senior and faceoff guru Justin Bordner, were tabbed with 2022 Central Pennsylvania All-American honors Monday.

Mechanicsburg junior defender and LSM Drew Kostelac also received Central Pennsylvania Academic All-American laurels.

This spring, at attack and mid, Herbster and Wilken helped steer the Eagles to a second straight Mid-Penn title, District 3 Class 3A runner-up honors and a berth to the PIAA quarterfinals. Herbster was recently named Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year while Wilken, also a standout linebacker for CV in the fall, hauled in a first team nod.

Bordner, a FOGO for the Shamrocks, was as automatic as any in the faceoff circle this season. The Providence College commit and Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year won 87% of his faceoffs and buried 26 goals. To complement his tone-setting production, Bordner also dished 10 assists and scooped 255 ground balls. Trinity secured second place in the Mid-Penn and advanced to the PIAA tournament after finishing third in the District 3 2A contingent.

Kostelac and the Wildcats went 5-14 this spring. 

