Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Herbster, Trinity's Bordner highlight 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Teams

The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2022 Boys Lacrosse All-Division Teams Tuesday and 39 Sentinel-area athletes were tabbed with all-division honors.
Highlighting the list was Cumberland Valley’s Nate Herbster and Trinity’s Justin Bordner, who were dubbed with Player of the Year honors in the Commonwealth and Keystone Division, respectively. Carlisle head coach Bobby Mundell and Red Land skipper Taylor Perkins also took home Coach of the Year medals in their respective divisions.
Following is the list of the local athletes recognized.
Commonwealth Division
First team — Dylan Young, Carlisle
First team — Larry Barone, Carlisle
First team — Nate Herbster, Cumberland Valley
First team — Jackson Erway, Cumberland Valley
First team — Connor Fritz, Cumberland Valley
First team — Max Wilken, Cumberland Valley
First team — Jonah Burd, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Matt Serafin, Carlisle
Second team — Ethan Rose, Carlisle
Second team — Caleb Plank, Carlisle
Second team — Patrick Martin, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Justin Buchenauer, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Aydan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Max Long, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Isaac Beals, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Max Marra, Carlisle
Keystone Division
First team — Tallon Belluscio, Northern
First team — Trenton Peach, Northern
First team — Parker Lawler, Red Land
First team — Ethan Fournier, Red Land
First team — Connor Updegraff, Red Land
First team — Justin Bordner, Trinity
First team — Owen Hammel, Trinity
First team — Croix Teter, Trinity
First team — Dalton Gerver, Trinity
First team — David Aguayo, Trinity
First team — JR Long, Trinity
Second team — Sam Geraty, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Raj Chima, Trinity
Second team — Wyatt Cooper, Trinity
Second team — Jaden Peck, Trinity
Honorable mention — Dominick Baker, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Ryan Hammer, Northern
Honorable mention — Tyson Baker, Red Land
Honorable mention — Isaac Wert, Red land
Honorable mention — Connor Stank, Red Land
Honorable mention — Josh Strausbaugh, Red Land
Honorable mention — Evan Scott, Trinity
Honorable mention — Peter Gaudion, Trinity
