Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Herbster, Trinity's Bordner highlight 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Teams

The Mid-Penn Conference released its 2022 Boys Lacrosse All-Division Teams Tuesday and 39 Sentinel-area athletes were tabbed with all-division honors.

Highlighting the list was Cumberland Valley’s Nate Herbster and Trinity’s Justin Bordner, who were dubbed with Player of the Year honors in the Commonwealth and Keystone Division, respectively. Carlisle head coach Bobby Mundell and Red Land skipper Taylor Perkins also took home Coach of the Year medals in their respective divisions.

Following is the list of the local athletes recognized.

Commonwealth Division

First team — Dylan Young, Carlisle

First team — Larry Barone, Carlisle

First team — Nate Herbster, Cumberland Valley

First team — Jackson Erway, Cumberland Valley

First team — Connor Fritz, Cumberland Valley

First team — Max Wilken, Cumberland Valley

First team — Jonah Burd, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Matt Serafin, Carlisle

Second team — Ethan Rose, Carlisle

Second team — Caleb Plank, Carlisle

Second team — Patrick Martin, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Justin Buchenauer, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Aydan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Max Long, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Isaac Beals, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Max Marra, Carlisle

Keystone Division

First team — Tallon Belluscio, Northern

First team — Trenton Peach, Northern

First team — Parker Lawler, Red Land

First team — Ethan Fournier, Red Land

First team — Connor Updegraff, Red Land

First team — Justin Bordner, Trinity

First team — Owen Hammel, Trinity

First team — Croix Teter, Trinity

First team — Dalton Gerver, Trinity

First team — David Aguayo, Trinity

First team — JR Long, Trinity

Second team — Sam Geraty, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Raj Chima, Trinity

Second team — Wyatt Cooper, Trinity

Second team — Jaden Peck, Trinity

Honorable mention — Dominick Baker, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Ryan Hammer, Northern

Honorable mention — Tyson Baker, Red Land

Honorable mention — Isaac Wert, Red land

Honorable mention — Connor Stank, Red Land

Honorable mention — Josh Strausbaugh, Red Land

Honorable mention — Evan Scott, Trinity

Honorable mention — Peter Gaudion, Trinity

