Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Colin Chizmar, after two seasons lost and a torn ACL, ready to tackle senior year

One year, four months and 18 days.

To many, the timeline carries no significance. To Cumberland Valley’s Colin Chizmar, it meant everything.

One year, four months and 18 days following his haunting injury, on March 25, Chizmar completed his comeback. He stepped onto the Eagle View Stadium turf for CV’s season opener against Palmyra to begin his senior campaign.

“All the feelings, all the emotions that had built up for last year to two years,” Chizmar said, “all just let out. I was focused. I was just so dialed in, and I just wanted to be back out there. Stepping on the turf and running our lap, it was a surreal experience.”

Chizmar suffered an ACL tear in Cumberland Valley's offseason while playing in the final fall tournament for Maryland Lacrosse Club.

“It was Nov. 8 in 2020,” Chizmar said. “I remember the day.”

At the time Chizmar held the duties of the long stick middle position, usually categorized as the most versatile position on the lacrosse field due to its array of assignments.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Chizmar sprinted toward the sideline as he attempted to chase down a ground ball. Once he gathered possession, he cut and turned to find an open teammate. Planting his feet to deliver an accurate pass, a defender’s stick collided with Chizmar’s left knee.

He heard a pop.

“I knew that people on the sidelines heard that pop, too, from the reaction on film,” Chizmar said. “After I heard that noise, I knew it was more than just a bruise. I knew that there was something really wrong.”

Chizmar was officially diagnosed with an ACL tear, ending his junior season with the Eagles well before it even began. He had already lost his sophomore season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The first thing that I thought was, ‘Now what,’”Chizmar said. "‘What about college?’”

Starting the process

The pain was excruciating. It was difficult to even attempt to sit down at first, Chizmar said. But more than anything, it wasn’t the physical pain the now CV senior had trouble coping with, it was the mental toll the injury took on him.

Since second grade, Chizmar has had a lacrosse stick in hand. From that time, he worked his way through the levels of Cumberland Valley's youth program, and in the offseason, competed with club teams. He recently graduated from the club circuit after a final stint with Team Maryland.

So, when Chizmar was told he’d be sidelined for his junior season after MRIs revealed the ACL tear, it felt as if his world had collapsed around him.

“I started to break down crying. … I remember everything to a ‘T,’” Chizmar said, “and just thinking about that time, I felt so hopeless, thinking, ‘What do I do now?’ Lacrosse was my identity. ‘Where do I start now? How do I restart this process?’”

The process back began with surgery Jan. 15, 2021, at Grandview Surgery and Laser Center in Camp Hill.

“That’s where the story begins, surely,” Chizmar said.

One step at a time

With his new ACL intact, Chizmar started his rehab process. It began in February 2021, with physical therapy at Orthopedic Institute located in Camp Hill, Carlisle and Harrisburg.

Through his four months of physical therapy, Chizmar struggled. He went from running up and down a lacrosse field consistently and with ease, to struggling to lift his leg.

“There were some days during PT where it just felt like I couldn’t go on," Chizmar said. "You go from running around, playing lacrosse, doing all this and not having a care in the world, to not being able to ride a bike or lift your leg. It is a truly humbling experience, and there's a lot of things to learn from it.”

After four months, Chizmar transitioned to the strengthening portion of his rehabilitation, keying on sustained movement in his leg, which would build toward running and sprinting.

Still, the return to any lacrosse-related activity felt light-years away. Chizmar said he spent his days fishing on the banks of the Yellow Breeches Creek or went out for a round of golf at Armitage Golf Course to maintain physical activity and pass the time.

His full recovery process spanned 10 months. Lacrosse was on his mind from beginning to end.

“There were days that were extremely tough,” Chizmar said, “because in the beginning, you see immense progress. But eventually, you're going to hit a point where it's month six, [and] you should be able to sprint, and it was really hard for me. But when you're at a point like that, you think to yourself, ‘Other people definitely have to be sprinting better that are in the same situation as me. Why can I not?’ And I truly don't think you should be able to compare your experience to other people's. It's extremely different.”

Supporting the team

Chizmar stood on the Eagle View Stadium sidelines last year, as he watched his team forge an 18-4 record, capture the 2021 Mid-Penn Championship, take fourth place-honors in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs and earn a state tournament berth.

He wanted to be there to support his teammates in any way possible despite the internal battle he endured.

“I'm going to be honest, it was hard to go to practices,” Chizmar said, “because it was mentally draining. And it wasn't anything with the team, it was just the whole aspect of, ‘This hurts feeling and seeing my team out there and not me being out there to support them or be on [the field with them].’ Whenever I was there, I did whatever I could to support them, help people and do whatever. But being on the sidelines was just really hard. It just was.”

Chizmar was in attendance for about 50% of CV’s season between practices and games, he said. He was forced to miss the other half because of physical therapy appointments throughout the spring season.

When he was in attendance, he played a pivotal role. Chizmar’s leadership is prominent when playing on the field, but in the eyes of Cumberland Valley head coach Phil Helms, who has known Chizmar since he was 10 years old and has witnessed his climb through the ranks of Cumberland Valley lacrosse, the leadership extends beyond the Xs and Os of the game.

“Colin takes to some of the younger guys and he'll talk with them,” Helms said. “He’ll see some different things that they need to improve on. It could be footwork, it could be just how they approach an authentic player, little things, little technical things that he may see. And he can be an extension of the coaching staff which is a nice piece to have. And he was willing to do that last year.”

The last dance

Chizmar was cleared to return to lacrosse Nov. 2, 2021, nearly a year from the date of his injury.

“It felt like a weight was lifted from me,” Chizmar said, “it really did. Because I can go back to what I was, but better. I had a better focus, better drive. And I was ready. I was ready to come back. I wasn't going to have another season taken for me, I'll tell you that.”

Since November, Chizmar has had his sights set on a multitude of goals — both team and individual. As a group, the Eagles angle to repeat as Mid-Penn champions, are targeting a district title and eye a deep run in the state tournament. Individually, Chizmar is measuring up for Mid-Penn First Team laurels and aims to be the best team player possible.

He returns to the turf as part of a large band of seniors that includes Nate Herbster, Jonah Burd, Max Wilken and Patrick Martin. Chizmar, Wilken and Dalton Forsyth, along with Burd in goal, make up the Eagles' defensive line. Chizmar hasn’t seen consistent minutes at the varsity level until this spring, due to the pair of missed seasons, but Helms is thankful to have Chizmar in his defensive group and tabs him as the communicator of the distinguished outfit.

Chizmar will carry that honor to the collegiate level, as he’s committed to play four more years at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, following graduation.

“He has always been a tenacious defender,” Helms said of Chizmar. “He's physical, he's smart, he has a high IQ, understands how to play defensively with his feet, as well as with his stick, which is important in lacrosse.

“Of course, the setback he had did not deter him, which a lot of kids will kind of wrap it up and call it a career. That wasn't going to happen with Colin. He's not going to walk away from this game. He loves it too much.”

March 25 was not only a day that enveloped Chizmar with joy. It was a day of resurgence, gratitude and humbleness, for the CV senior. The Eagles took Palmyra by storm on the chilly but clear Friday evening, engineering a commanding 14-3 triumph for their first win of the 2022 season.

Chizmar savored the chance to compete once again with his “band of brothers,” but it was also a time of reflection to see how far he’d come since the Nov. 8, 2020, game when his world came to a screeching halt.

“If somebody were to ask, ‘Who is Colin Chizmar,’” he said, “the automatic response would be, ‘He plays lacrosse.’ And having that stripped away, you lose your identity. … But in my mind, I do believe that tearing my ACL was the best-worst thing to happen to me.”

One year, four months and 18 days later, he found his identity again.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

