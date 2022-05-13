Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley tops Trinity for second straight Mid-Penn title

Cumberland Valley’s Justin Buchenauer is no State Farm, Allstate or GEICO insurance agent.

But he does provide his share of insurance on the lacrosse field.

In Friday evening’s 2022 Mid-Penn Conference Championship against familiar Mid-Penn perennial power Trinity at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, the Shamrocks’ Raj Chima buried a pair of late goals in the third quarter and sliced the CV lead to one, spurring on an already raucous Trinity student section

Coming out in the fourth, Buchenauer made sure to stifle any Trinity momentum. One minute into the period, the Eagle senior advanced toward the right-corner of the crease and whisked his shot top shelf into the cage past the out-stretched stick of netminder JR Long.

Buchenauer’s goal not only helped the Eagles regain their composure, but the dagger ignited a 3-0 scoring burst, and Cumberland Valley rode the late surge to a 13-9 win.

“We were getting nervous,” Buchenauer said, “the score was getting a little close, a little bit tight, but I knew we had it. That goal, we went man down, and I buried that thing, and the relief comes down when you start to get up like that. Then a couple of our guys started coming in, and we put them up 13-9 and just shut them out there.”

Cumberland Valley’s win Friday was the team's fourth straight against the Shamrocks, the longest such run against the regional foe. It’s also clinched back-to-back Mid-Penn crowns for the Eagles.

The Eagles (16-2) also defeated the Shamrocks (15-3) in the title bout last spring, 11-6.

“This means everything to the seniors,” CV head coach Phil Helms said of the triumph. “This senior class, because we had the COVID year and then these two years, we won all four games in those two years. The seniors are undefeated against Trinity, and this is a rivalry because these kids grow up playing the same youth programs together. … So, there’s a mutual respect.”

While Buchenauer provided the Eagles some cushion, Patrick Martin and Max Wilken thrust the CV advantage to four with another pair of goals across the final eight minutes of play.

The late string of scores wasn’t the first time the Eagles overcame adversity Friday.

Trinity erected a 2-0 lead to start before CV countered with a 3-0 run. It was one of two runs the Eagles used to gain a 8-6 halftime advantage.

CV keyed on its signature ball movement, guaranteeing multiple touches each trip down the field. The game plan opened windows in the Trinity defense, and the Eagles capitalized.

“We don't panic when we give up a goal,” Helms said. “That's the one thing, with Jonah (Burd) in cage, we don't expect to give up a ton of goals. Nine is the most anybody's put up on us all year, and it's happened twice, both times with Trinity. So, we don't really worry too much. We know that if we hit our marks, we're gonna come back into it.”

Along with on-point communication in the attack area, the Eagles also showcased their share of unassisted scores. Wilken and Nate Herbster each flashed spin-move scores in the first, providing some flair and energy to the CV scoring.

Buchenauer accented the Eagle charge, striking pay dirt on five occasions to lead all scorers. Wilken and Herbster each pocketed hat tricks and Martin and Owen McKenzie tallied one apiece.

“We always play like it’s 0-0,” Buchenauer said. “We always play like we're down, so it's normal for us. So, we're just able to keep composed, we're able to keep calm and just play our game. And that's what gets it done.”

For Trinity, Owen Hammel punched in a team-best four goals while Chima complemented his fellow junior with two of his own. The Shamrocks also received contributions from Justin Bordner, Croix Teter and Peter Gaudion.

Bordner, much like in the rivals’ May 4 meeting, dominated in the faceoff circle. The Providence College commit gained possession on 19 of 26 faceoff attempts.

“They got a lot of goals on their fast breaks tonight,” Helms said of Trinity. “Their transition game is great. It always has been. They get a lot of it with Justin off the faceoffs.”

After the game, both teams turned their attention to the District 3 postseason, scheduled to open Tuesday with first-round action.

But CV still planned to soak in Friday’s victory.

“Because we got our sophomore year taken away,” Buchenauer said of the Eagles’ senior class, “this is huge for us. Coming into a game like this and accomplishing something like this, it's big for us.

“It brings us all up.”

