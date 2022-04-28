Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley keeps the momentum rolling, defeats Mechanicsburg 17-2

The Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team is prepared to enter next week’s toilsome schedule with a fuse lit underneath it.

The slate includes 2021 District 3 Class 2A runner-up Susquehannock Monday, and Trinity and Red Land mid-week. But first, the Eagles needed to get through Mechanicsburg Thursday at Eagle View Stadium.

CV passed Thursday’s test in convincing fashion, downing the visiting Wildcats 17-2 with Nate Herbster’s six goals paving the path to victory.

“I think with the couple practices leading up to this game,” Herbster said, “we've been moving the ball really well and just seeing each other and getting to know each other's game a little bit better. So, I think that helped us tonight and just our chemistry has been getting a lot better.”

The chemistry was on full display from the start. Herbster wasted no time in collecting his first of two hat tricks on the evening within the first four minutes of play and sped the Eagles to a 3-1 lead. CV (11-1, 5-0 Commonwealth) dilated the advantage to 4-1 by the end of the first quarter and generated a 7-0 second-quarter blitz to pull away at 11-1.

Like most of this season, the Eagles keyed on getting several touches each trip down the field. The patented offensive scheme opened the door to shots from all distances, including shots 10 yards and out and takes right up on the crease.

Justin Buchenauer, two nights removed from a five-goal performance of his own, served as the team’s facilitator. He compiled a game-best six assists across the four quarters.

“I'm proud of the ball movement,” CV head coach Phil Helms said, “and I'm proud of how we attacked on the offensive side.”

Herbster’s six scores were complemented by five from Patrick Martin. Other Eagles to have a say in the scoring barrage were Max Wilken (two goals), Buchenauer (one), Kieran Schneider (one), Owen McKenzie (one) and Christian Gensbigler (one).

Thursday was the third mark this week that seven Eagles found the scoring column in a contest.

“Just keeping the energy up,” Herbster said of the keys to success. “We had an easier schedule leading up to this week and the three games (next week) are gonna get harder. But I think it just definitely helps to get our offense clicking and just getting the energy up a little bit.”

The CV defense also held up its end of the bargain, allowing just two Sam Geraty goals to slip by goalkeeper Jonah Burd. Geraty’s scores came in the first and fourth quarters and were both unassisted. The Mechanicsburg senior, also a defensive lineman for the football team, bullied his way into the Eagle defense on both occasions and buried his shots through a tight window.

The Eagles have permitted just a combined six goals in the last two games and have done so despite being down several men on the defensive side, including Dalton Forsythe and Jackson Erway. Colin Chizmar also suffered a leg injury Thursday night in the first half and did not return to the game.

“I think a lot of it does have to feed off of Jonah (Burd) and the communication that we have defensively,” Helms said. “Max Wilken as well, when he's out there playing defense, between him and Jonah, everybody knows where they're supposed to be on the field and it just makes life a lot simpler.”

Defensively, the Wildcats (5-8, 2-4 Keystone) minimized the damage in lieu of CV winning 18 of 22 faceoffs and holding possession the near entirety of the game. In goal, Tyler Battle collected 13 saves for Mechanicsburg.

The Eagles registered 40 shots throughout the 48 minutes of action, 25 coming in the first half.

“The defense played surprisingly well considering the limited number of touches on the offensive side,” Mechanicsburg head coach Barton Miller said, “and I was pretty happy with their effort. We need to get some more ground balls and give our guys on the offensive side more opportunities, and they didn't go our way today. So, there’s something to build off there defensively, for sure.”

With a win against the Wildcats secured, the Eagles turn their attention to their next three matchups.

“We’re gonna take a little anger into next week,” Helms said, “and we're going to feed off this. We're going to try and play downhill. We have three extremely good teams that we have to face next week and all we can do is hope to be ready for it, and we will. We’ll prepare them.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

