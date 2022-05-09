Boys Lacrosse: Carlisle keeps torrid pace, rumbles to 22-9 victory over Mechanicsburg

When Mechanicsburg boys lacrosse hosted Carlisle at John H. Frederick Field Monday, it was a matchup between two teams headed in different directions.

The Thundering Herd have gelled at the right time as they eye their first postseason bid since 2017. On the other hand, the Wildcats have run into a rugged stretch of its schedule while putting up little opposition.

The trend continued Monday as Carlisle overwhelmed Mechanicsburg 22-9 to begin the final week of the regular season. It was the highest output for the Herd offense all season.

"We have seniors that have been in these kinds of games before," Carlisle head coach Robert Mundell said. "The synergy and unity in the team are really good right now. We've got a lot of things going in our favor right now. We need to keep the momentum up, keep the guys focused, and get them some rest as well."

Carlisle (13-2) impressed in each facet of the game, streaking out to a 12-2 halftime lead. The Herd controlled possessions and recovered numerous ground balls while taking advantage of turnovers and penalties to put the game out of reach early.

"It's critical once we get the ball in our possession," Mundell said. "Our offensive coordinator stresses the importance of being patient, moving the ball, and making sure everyone gets a touch. These young men understand the offense really well right now."

Dylan Young led the Herd attack with five goals, while Isaac Beals, Caleb Plank, Ethan Rose and Matt Serafin pocketed three apiece. Junior Larry Barone dominated face-offs to get the offense into motion while assisting on three scores. Serafin one-upped Barone with four helpers, and Beals assisted on three.

Carlisle (13-2) has scored 75 goals in crafting a five-game winning streak, with the team peaking at the right time in pursuit of its first postseason run in five years. The Herd entered the match ranked eighth in Class 3A, with 12 teams qualifying in District 3.

"We've learned how to play with each other and use each other's strengths better," Young said. "That has helped us the last couple of games, and hopefully, it will help us finish out the year."

In the same five-game stretch, Mechanicsburg (5-11) has only tallied 23 goals total. Drew Bedard, Kristopher Brooker and Tyler Roll scored twice for the Wildcats, with Ben Crawford assisting on three scores.

"We're trying to build a program," Mechanicsburg head coach Bart Miller said. "It's our first year here. We're trying to pull everything together and, hopefully, down the road. I wish we would have had more time with our group of seniors."

The Wildcats' remaining games don't get any easier as they travel to Palmyra and State College Wednesday and Thursday. Carlisle, in turn, hosts State College Wednesday for Senior Night at Ken Millen Stadium for the first time this season.

"It's always a significant battle when we play them," Mundell said of State College. "They're a very talented and well-coached team. That's the kind of opponent we'll be playing, assuming we get into the playoffs."

