Boys Lacrosse: Carlisle generates 4th-quarter surge, defeats Red Land 13-7

Through the first few minutes of Monday’s game, the Carlisle boys lacrosse team was without its faceoff man Larry Barone. Barone, a junior for the Thundering Herd, was a few minutes late to the contest against Red Land due to taking the ACT, which ran an hour behind schedule.

But once he arrived, Barone dug into faceoff circle against two formidable foes in Red Land’s Connor Stank and Connor Updegraph.

He passed the test.

After the Patriots had seized control of all four first quarter faceoffs, Barone went to work and snared 10 of the final 17 faceoffs across the remaining three quarters. With Barone’s help, the Herd gained the possession advantage and was able to ramp up their offensive attack. It was the ultimate recipe to success, as Carlisle pounced for a 5-0 fourth-quarter surge and pulled away from Red Land for a 13-7 victory at Marsh Run Field.

“I think the big part of it,” Barone said, “is that without the faceoff, you can't get possession and you can't get time on offense, which leads to goals. Really just having that step over them, I think it really helped us get on offense, create possessions more, create more opportunities for us and limit their possessions on offense.”

Barone’s dominance in the faceoff circle in the second half came at the perfect time after Red Land (10-4, 3-2 Keystone) had closed the gap to 8-7 by the end of the third quarter. It was due in part to a pair of goals from Rowan Meanor and Tyson Baker, but defensively, the host Patriots also held Carlisle scoreless in the third.

Barone had still taken the faceoff advantage in the third — two of three — but Carlisle (10-2, 3-1 Commonwealth) failed to generate any offensive momentum. It wasn’t until the 8:26 mark of the fourth quarter that the Herd got back on the board with an Ethan Rose goal, which opened the door to the 5-0 run.

Rose paced Carlisle with six goals on the afternoon, three coming in the game-deciding fourth-quarter spree. Barone won four of six faceoffs in the final stanza.

“I think they all knew what the situation was,” Carlisle head coach Robert Mundell said, “the importance of this game in the larger context of our season, and they just come together themselves. We've got a lot of kids on this team that are experienced and have been in these kinds of battles before, and they know what it takes to get a victory.”

While Rose set the tone offensively, five other players found the back of the net for the Herd. Dylan Young and Matt Serafin each pocketed a duo while Isaac Beals, Parker Smith and Seth Sumpter placed one each between the bars.

Netminder Max Marra also had a say in the outcome. The senior collected 12 saves through three quarters of play.

“We just had a team effort today,” Mundell said. “Everybody came together, and that's what our team has been about all yearlong. And so, their behavior today was very consistent with who they've been all year.”

Red Land had made things interesting prior to trimming the Carlisle lead in the third quarter. In the first half, both teams bartered momentum swings and offensive runs. The Herd had charged to a 4-1 advantage early before the Patriots crawled back with a 3-0 burst to level the score.

Carlisle regained the momentum, though, in the latter part of the second off a 3-0 run and took an 8-5 lead into the break. Along with two goals from Baker, Stank and Parker Lawler whisked in two apiece to lead the Patriots.

But through the tidal wave of swings and runs, Carlisle remained afloat.

“After the big loss to CV (Cumberland Valley),” Barone said, “where we really didn't play as well as we could have, I think we're getting back on track and getting back into the momentum a little bit. I think we’re getting back to that energy in practice and stuff like that, which helps us carry it into more wins and hopefully going into playoffs.”

Monday’s bout was a nondivision contest for both sides but still carried weight in terms of the District 3 power rankings. In Class 3A, Carlisle held the No. 8 seed in a field that grants 12 playoff berths. The Patriots sat in the No. 5 spot in the 2A contingent that also sends 12 clubs to the postseason.

While Carlisle angles to improve its seeding, the team still competes with the mindset of one step at a time.

“This one was huge,” Mundell said of the win. “We can win out the rest of the year, and we'll be in good shape. But we're really not worried about that right now. We're looking at one thing at a time, one game at a time.”

