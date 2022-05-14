Boys Lacrosse: 4 local teams qualify for the 2022 District 3 playoffs

The 2022 District 3 boys lacrosse postseason is on the doorstep.

Beginning Tuesday, four local teams embark on their hopeful path to a district title, including Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Red Land and Trinity.

Below is a look into the postseason picture for Sentinel-area teams.

For the complete District 3 brackets, click here.

CLASS 3A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, May 24; Championship, May 26.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Local teams: No. 9 Carlisle, No. 3 Cumberland Valley.

Notes: The Herd make their first appearance in the district playoffs since 2017. Carlisle (13-3) travels to No. 8 Governor Mifflin Tuesday at 7 p.m. … The Eagles, coming off their second straight Mid-Penn title Friday, received a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed. CV (16-2) awaits the winner of No. 6 State College or No. 11 Dallastown Thursday for a 6 p.m. showdown at Eagle View Stadium. The Eagles have stamped their ticket to the district tournament every year since 2015.

Class 2A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, May 24; Championship, May 26.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Local teams: No. 6 Red Land, No. 3 Trinity.

Notes: The Patriots are back in the district playoffs for a second straight year and eye their first postseason win since 2018. Red Land (12-6) hosts No. 11 Hershey Tuesday at 7 p.m. at West Shore Stadium … The Shamrocks, the recent Mid-Penn runner-up, won’t take the field until Thursday’s quarterfinals due to a first-round bye. Trinity (15-3) will see either Red Land or Hershey at COBO Field in Camp Hill. The Shamrocks are angling to defend their 2021 district title.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

