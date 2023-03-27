With the 2023 boys lacrosse season underway, Sentinel-area teams are ready to begin their charge at postseason hardware.

Below is look into each local team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Robert Mundell (6th season)

2022 season: 14-4

Key losses: Dylan Young.

Key returners: Matt Serafin, sr.; Caleb Plank, sr.; Isaac Beals, jr.; Parker Smith, so.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: Making their first District 3 playoff appearance since 2017 last spring, the Herd return a bunch of familiar faces and look to build upon last year’s berth.

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Kyle Gettz (2nd season)

2022 season: 1-16

Key losses: Max Haas, Zack Little.

Key returners: Daniel Schraeder, sr.; Sam Hartman, sr.; Declan Robinson, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Jake Mummert, jr.; Clayton Crockett, fr.; Jaden Heckard, fr.

Outlook: The Colts look to improve from their 2022 campaign.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Phil Helms (3rd season)

2022 season: 18-4

Key losses: Nate Herbster, Max Wilken, Jonah Burd, Justin Buchenauer, Max Long, Patrick Martin, Jackson Erway, Colin Chizmar, Luke Gensbigler.

Key returners: Aydan Gilbert, sr.; Owen McKenzie, sr.; Sam Blacksmith, sr.; Connor Fritz, sr.; Dalton Forsyth, sr.; Will Crawford, sr.; Tristan Hall, sr.; Nate Campisi, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Fisher Makuch, jr.; Ben Nichols, so.; Aydan Viscount, so.; Logan String, so.; Luke Tokarz, so.; Jake Mitchell, so.

Outlook: The Eagles eye a third consecutive Mid-Penn title and a return to the District 3 Class 3A final, but will have to overcome major roster turnover. CV does bring back some experience and has a promising batch of underclassmen that could make an early impact.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Barton Miller (2nd season)

2022 season: 5-13

Key losses: Tyler Noll, Sam Geraty.

Key returners: Drew Kostelac, sr.; Antonio Zeno, sr.; Tyler Battle, sr.; Drew Bedard, jr.; Jacob Budman, so.; Dom Baker, so.

Newcomers to watch: Alex Jones, so.

Outlook: The Wildcats feature a mix of seniority and budding talent, with their entire defense back and some new weapons on the attack.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Kyle Lindberg (2nd season)

2022 season: 6-11

Key losses: Key returners: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Polar Bears took a step back last year after reaching the 2021 District 3 postseason and eye a bounce-back 2023 campaign.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Taylor Perkins (2nd season)

2022 season: 12-6

Key losses: Ethan Fournier, Josh Strausbaugh.

Key returners: Parker Lawler, sr.; Connor Stank, sr.; Isaac Wert, sr.; Connor Updegraff, sr.; Aiden Hellyer, sr.; Liam Hellyer, sr.; Tyson Baker, jr.; Corrie Miller, jr.; Tyler Friend, jr.; Rowen Meanor, so.

Newcomers to watch: Reece Meanor, sr.; Justice Morgret, fr.; Blake Herman, fr.; Aiden McCutcheon, fr.; Alex Enterline, fr.

Outlook: With only two seniors departing last spring, the Patriots return the majority of their District 3 quarterfinal squad from a year ago. Red Land adds a wave of newcomers to the mix that is expected to produce in the early stages of the season.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Head coach: Jerry Standford (1st season)

2022 season: 18-5

Key losses: Justin Bordner, JR Long, Croix Teter, Dalton Gerver, Evan Scott, Chris Simpson, Neal Cudahy, Geoffrey Harper, David Aguayo, Jayden Peck, Wyatt Cooper (out for season).

Key returners: Owen Hammel, sr.; Raj Chima, sr.; Austin Bergey, sr.; Peter Gaudion, jr.; Nico Chirieleison, so.; Matt Kennedy, so.; Ryan Smathers, so.

Newcomers to watch: Bodey Teter, jr.

Outlook: Like CV, the Shamrocks are in the midst of a roster reshuffle, losing a handful of starting seniors from last year’s district and state qualifying team. Some experience returns on the front line and Trinity will lean on a seasoned attack to push the pace.

Boys Lacrosse: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Matt Serafin, sr., A/MF, Carlisle Serafin was a big reason for Carlisle making its first District 3 playoff appearance since 2017 last year. The Mary Washington pledge assisted on 42 scores and found the back of the net on 40 occasions. He was also a defensive asset, scooping 48 ground balls. Connor Fritz, sr., LSM, Cumberland Valley One of the few returning starters from head coach Phil Helms Mid-Penn title team, Fritz was tasked with guarding the opposition’s top scorer last year, and won’t shy away from that assignment this spring. Fritz collected 58 ground balls and forced 19 turnovers in his junior season and provided a small offensive spark with four goals. Parker Lawler, sr., A, Red Land The Mid-Penn’s leading scorer last year, Lawler will spearhead a Patriot attack this spring that has huge postseason aspirations with the majority of its roster returning. The Randolph Macon commit pocketed 70 goals and distributed 26 assists in a breakout 2022 campaign. Lawler’s offensive production was complemented by 58 ground balls on the defensive side. Owen Hammel, sr., MF, Trinity Hammel will make the move to midfield this season after being a crucial piece to the Shamrocks’ attack last spring. The shift is in hopes of making an even larger contribution than last year’s 61 goals and 32 assists. Raj Chima, sr., A, Trinity Chima will remain on the Trinity attack this spring and looks to be the lead man after pouring in 54 goals and totaling 30 helpers a season ago. The Washington & Lee walk on, alongside Hammel, will take center stage in guiding a young Shamrock lineup back to the District 3 and PIAA postseason.