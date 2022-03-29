 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Boys Lacrosse

Boys Lacrosse: 2022 season preview capsules

  • 0
Cumberland Valley Trinity Lacrosse 8

Cumberland Valley’s Rhys McCarver, left, looks for room to run past Trinity’s Dalton Gerver, center, and Sean Cudahy, right, during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Conference championship game Friday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Shots are set to find the back of the net once again.

With the 2022 boys lacrosse season underway, Sentinel-area teams are ready to begin their respective charge at postseason hardware. 

Below is look into each local team based on information provided by area coaches. 

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Robert Mundell (5th season)

2021 season: 9-7

Key losses: Cam Fay, Drew Epply.

Key returners: Dylan Young, sr.; Matt Serafin, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Parker Smith, fr.

Outlook: The Herd return their leading scorer from last year in Young and angle to make a District 3 Class 3A playoff push. They haven't reached the postseason since the 2017 season. 

People are also reading…

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Kyle Gettz (1st season)

2021 season: 1-14

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Daniel Schraeder, jr.; Sam Hartman, jr.; Declan Robinson, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Jacob Mummert, fr.

Outlook: The Colts look to improve from their 2021 campaign. 

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Phil Helms (2nd season)

2021 season: 18-4

Key losses: Rhys McCarver, Max Krevsky, Michael Winner, Walker Barrick.

Key returners: Nate Herbster, sr.; Max Wilken, sr.; Patrick Martin, sr.; Jonah Burd, sr.; Justin Buchenauer, sr.; Colin Chizmar, sr.; Dalton Forsyth, jr.; Max Long, sr.; Connor Fritz, jr.; Owen McKenzie, sr.; Matt Tokarz, sr.; Tristan Hall, jr.; Jackson Erway, sr.; Luke Gensbigler, sr.; Caden Wescoe, jr.; Sam Blacksmith, jr.; Kieran Schneider, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Will Crawford, jr.; Sam Logan, jr.

Outlook: The Eagles bring back a core set of players that aided in CV's run to district Class 3A fourth-place honors. Herbster will fuel the Eagles' offense while Wilken is the linchpin of CV's defense. 

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Barton Miller (1st season)

2021 season: 6-12

Key losses: Brad Johnson, Jonah Jaroch, Max Inhat.

Key returners: Tyler Noll, sr.; Sam Geraty, sr.; Drew Kostelac, jr.; Jake Kocisko, sr.; Antonio Zeno, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Drew Bedard, so.; Dom Baker, fr.

Outlook: The Wildcats angle aim to build on last year's record and sport a healthy mix of experience and young talent this spring. 

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Kyle Lindberg (1st season)

2021 season: 9-9

Key losses: Blake Cruz, Logan Dopp, Garrett Trostle, Hunter Fitterling.

Key returners: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Polar Bears eye a return to the district Class 2A postseason dance. 

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Taylor Perkins (1st season)

2021 season: 10-9

Key losses: Chase Lawler.

Key returners: Ethan Fournier, sr.; Luke Glinksi, sr.; Josiah Du, sr.; Parker Lawler, jr.; Connor Stank, jr.; Isaac Wert, jr.; Connor Updegraph, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Liam Hellyer, jr.; Aidan Hellyer, jr.; Rowen Meanor, fr.

Outlook: A bulk of seniors and a large group of juniors should steer the Patriots back to the district Class 2A playoffs for the second straight year. 

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Head coach: Dave Heisey (12th season)

2021 season: 18-3

Key losses: Drew Godfrey, Michael Coleman, Paul Shook, Josh Rogers, Sean Maddigan, Grant Bayesa, Sean Cudahy.

Key returners: JR Long, sr.; Justin Bordner, sr.; Croix Teter, sr.; Dalton Gerver, sr.; Owen Hammel, jr.; Raj Chima, jr.; Evan Scott, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Matt Kennedy, fr.; Nico Chirieleison, fr.; Ryan Smathers, fr.

Outlook: Despite losing seven key players to graduation, the Shamrocks return their ace in goalie in Long and scorers in Bordner and Teter. Trinity comes off a run to the program's second district title.  

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News