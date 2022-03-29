Boys Lacrosse: 2022 season preview capsules

Shots are set to find the back of the net once again.

With the 2022 boys lacrosse season underway, Sentinel-area teams are ready to begin their respective charge at postseason hardware.

Below is look into each local team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Robert Mundell (5th season)

2021 season: 9-7

Key losses: Cam Fay, Drew Epply.

Key returners: Dylan Young, sr.; Matt Serafin, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Parker Smith, fr.

Outlook: The Herd return their leading scorer from last year in Young and angle to make a District 3 Class 3A playoff push. They haven't reached the postseason since the 2017 season.

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Kyle Gettz (1st season)

2021 season: 1-14

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Daniel Schraeder, jr.; Sam Hartman, jr.; Declan Robinson, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Jacob Mummert, fr.

Outlook: The Colts look to improve from their 2021 campaign.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Phil Helms (2nd season)

2021 season: 18-4

Key losses: Rhys McCarver, Max Krevsky, Michael Winner, Walker Barrick.

Key returners: Nate Herbster, sr.; Max Wilken, sr.; Patrick Martin, sr.; Jonah Burd, sr.; Justin Buchenauer, sr.; Colin Chizmar, sr.; Dalton Forsyth, jr.; Max Long, sr.; Connor Fritz, jr.; Owen McKenzie, sr.; Matt Tokarz, sr.; Tristan Hall, jr.; Jackson Erway, sr.; Luke Gensbigler, sr.; Caden Wescoe, jr.; Sam Blacksmith, jr.; Kieran Schneider, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Will Crawford, jr.; Sam Logan, jr.

Outlook: The Eagles bring back a core set of players that aided in CV's run to district Class 3A fourth-place honors. Herbster will fuel the Eagles' offense while Wilken is the linchpin of CV's defense.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Barton Miller (1st season)

2021 season: 6-12

Key losses: Brad Johnson, Jonah Jaroch, Max Inhat.

Key returners: Tyler Noll, sr.; Sam Geraty, sr.; Drew Kostelac, jr.; Jake Kocisko, sr.; Antonio Zeno, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Drew Bedard, so.; Dom Baker, fr.

Outlook: The Wildcats angle aim to build on last year's record and sport a healthy mix of experience and young talent this spring.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Kyle Lindberg (1st season)

2021 season: 9-9

Key losses: Blake Cruz, Logan Dopp, Garrett Trostle, Hunter Fitterling.

Key returners: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Polar Bears eye a return to the district Class 2A postseason dance.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Taylor Perkins (1st season)

2021 season: 10-9

Key losses: Chase Lawler.

Key returners: Ethan Fournier, sr.; Luke Glinksi, sr.; Josiah Du, sr.; Parker Lawler, jr.; Connor Stank, jr.; Isaac Wert, jr.; Connor Updegraph, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Liam Hellyer, jr.; Aidan Hellyer, jr.; Rowen Meanor, fr.

Outlook: A bulk of seniors and a large group of juniors should steer the Patriots back to the district Class 2A playoffs for the second straight year.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Head coach: Dave Heisey (12th season)

2021 season: 18-3

Key losses: Drew Godfrey, Michael Coleman, Paul Shook, Josh Rogers, Sean Maddigan, Grant Bayesa, Sean Cudahy.

Key returners: JR Long, sr.; Justin Bordner, sr.; Croix Teter, sr.; Dalton Gerver, sr.; Owen Hammel, jr.; Raj Chima, jr.; Evan Scott, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Matt Kennedy, fr.; Nico Chirieleison, fr.; Ryan Smathers, fr.

Outlook: Despite losing seven key players to graduation, the Shamrocks return their ace in goalie in Long and scorers in Bordner and Teter. Trinity comes off a run to the program's second district title.

