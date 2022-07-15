5 Questions: Mechanicsburg grad Izzy Szejk stands out with Team Mexico at World Lacrosse Championships

Trading tokens and pins, learning about her Mexican lineage and forming lifelong relationships are just a few of the countless memories Izzy Szejk forged in recent weeks.

Szejk, a 2021 Mechanicsburg High School graduate and a 5-foot-3 rising sophomore on the University of Akron women’s lacrosse team, competed with Team Mexico in the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championships from June 30-July 9 in Towson, Maryland. The world championships marked Szejk’s first time representing Mexico and it was her first international experience.

Szejk's mother, Becky, was born and raised in Mexico City, and her father, Matt, spent two years teaching at an American school in Mexico. They moved to Cumberland County years later. Szejk still has family in Mexico, she said, along with relatives in the local region.

“I think a lot of it is just the connections I've made,” Szejk said of her experience. “There's a lot of friendships that we built, and it's become like a family. We’re all from the same country and want to support our team, so it's more than just a team now. It's become a family, and I think we've been able to share a lot of cultural aspects with each other, which has been really neat, too. I know that I've lived in the U.S. my whole life, so I've been learning a lot about my Hispanic culture, which has been really awesome.”

2021 All-Sentinel Girls Lacrosse Team: Izzy Szejk, Player of the Year, set Mechanicsburg scoring record With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.

In her world championship debut, Szejk stood at the forefront of Team Mexico’s success. The 2021 All-Sentinel Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year helped lead her team to a 4-4 record, including a 3-1 record in Pool F play, which lifted Mexico to the championship bracket. Mexico fell in its first three championship matches but placed 15th in the 30-nation tournament by defeating Hong Kong 15-11 in the 15th-place game.

Szejk led Mexico in several statistical categories across the world showcase, including goals (26), points (29), free-position goals and shots (12-17) and shots on goal (37). To complement her scoring barrage Szejk also tallied three assists and collected four ground balls.

Szejk's world championships play mimicked the persistence she displayed on the high school turf. In her time at Mechanicsburg she totaled 195 career goals, including a single-season record 125 her senior season. Szejk scored 10 goals and recorded three starts with the Zips this spring as a freshman.

In this installment of 5 Questions, Szejk sat down with The Sentinel to discuss her first world championships experience.

Question: What did it mean to represent Team Mexico?

Answer: It meant a lot to me. It really showed me a lot more about the sport of lacrosse and that it's more than just the game, and that it's more than just my number on the back of my jersey. It's more about the name that's on my jersey for Mexico and how we all come together to support our country. It's been really cool to meet all these other countries that have the same passion for the sport and just want to grow the sport in their own countries. Because lacrosse is really big in a few countries, but there's a lot of other ones that it's not as big and so the main goal of this is to really grow the sport everywhere so that we get everyone playing lacrosse.

Q: What were your favorite moments/memories from the world championships?

A: I think one of my favorite moments of every game is we do an exchange. And it's like an Olympic tradition, and we do it here at the world cup where we exchange pins or a token from each country right before the game and we get to meet all the players beforehand. And then afterwards, we usually take a group picture together.

Q: What did you feel you contributed to Team Mexico both on and off the field?

A: Like I said before, lacrosse is still growing a lot in Mexico, and I think with my experience of playing at the collegiate level, I've been able to bring a lot of knowledge to the team and I've been able to bring a lot of energy as well. Because it's a very exciting experience and to get the team together from a lot of people from living in Mexico and a lot of us living in the U.S., it's been really cool to all share our stories together.

Q: What is the biggest takeaway from your world championships experience?

A: I think the biggest takeaway is that I can't take anything for granted. There's a lot of people that don't get this opportunity and a lot of people in other countries that don't even know the sport of lacrosse, and I think that playing here in the U.S., I may have taken some things for granted. And now I know that I have to cherish every moment because it really is a cool experience.

Q: Why was it important to you to represent Mexico?

A: I think it's just been, like I said, a really good experience. And I think that it's something that I want to really continue with because a lot of people just don't really think of Mexico having a really solid lacrosse team, and we came out here and we proved a lot of people wrong. And we are a really solid team. We had to come together very quickly, as many of us were just getting to know each other right when we first got here. And so I think we had to go through some struggles to come together as a team, and we came together and became a really solid team and now we're ready for whatever hits us next.