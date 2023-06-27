The book on the 2023 high school girls lacrosse season is officially closed, which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Girls Lacrosse Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Sienna Chirieleison, so., MF, Trinity

Chirieleison put the Mid-Penn on notice in her debut season and carried her opening statement into year two. The sophomore midfielder routed the opposition for 132 goals this spring and facilitated 42 assists, helping Trinity capture its first District 3 Class 2A postseason win since 2017. She was also a threat from the draw circle and on defense, winning 106 draws while collecting 132 ground balls and forcing 96 turnovers. In two years, she’s eclipsed 200 career goals and 300 career points. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Erin Zimmer, Trinity

A coveted coach across both the college and high school ranks, Zimmer made a splash in her first year at Trinity. The Shamrocks advanced to their second straight district tournament and garnered their first playoff win since 2017 in a 16-14 upset of Susquehannock. Under Zimmer’s direction, Trinity won eight of its last 10 regular-season contests and rode the surge to the postseason. She was also honored as Keystone All-Division Coach of the Year.

First Team

Calyn Clements, sr., MF, Carlisle

A two-sport standout in field hockey and lacrosse, Clements recorded another impactful season with the Thundering Herd this spring. The senior midfielder netted 31 goals and six assists on the offensive end while winning 65 draws from the circle. She also made her presence felt defensively, scooping 46 grounds balls and forcing 28 turnovers. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Kirra Crowley, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley

Crowley was on the competition’s radar every game, and despite the attention, flourished for a Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year campaign. The Xavier pledge whisked in 90 goals to go along with eight assists, helping guide CV to Mid-Penn silver and a district 3A quarterfinal appearance. She also dominated from the draw circle, gaining 117 controls. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Sophie Trively, sr., A, Cumberland Valley

Trively was another offensive engine for the Eagles alongside Crowley. In her final waltz, Trively poured in 48 goals and worked the ball around for 14 assists. Her efforts led to a Commonwealth All-Division First Team nod.

Sarah Tourville, so., GK, Cumberland Valley

Toughing out a season-long knee injury, the sophomore tallied a .634 save percentage against Mid-Penn competition and compiled an overall .580 mark for the year. Tourville finished with 171 saves, logged six interceptions and three ground balls and was tabbed a Commonwealth All-Division First Team honoree.

Sam Clerkin, sr., D, Cumberland Valley

While Tourville served as the final line of defense, Clerkin was the first wall opposing attacks encountered. The senior defender forced twice as many turnovers than she committed in her final year on the pitch, which set the tone for a Commonwealth All-Division First Team selection. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Olivia Glinksi, sr., A, Red Land

Glinksi has been the cornerstone to a Red Land program that took the Mid-Penn by storm over the last few years. Her final season in Patriot red and white was one to remember, including 77 goals, 34 assists, 62 ground balls and a trip to the District 3 Class 2A postseason. The Shippensburg pledge also won 40 draw controls. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Zuri Crumpton, so., MF, Red Land

Building off an impressive debut season, the sophomore midfielder banked 89 goals while distributing 60 assists. Crumpton was the Patriots’ lead from the draw, winning 110, and added to her array of stats with 148 ground balls. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Morgan Coleman, jr., A, Trinity

Coleman and Chirieleison have created a one-two punch at Trinity. Coleman’s share went to the tune of 82 goals and 40 assists this season, pairing with a team-high 155 draw controls. The junior midfielder also scooped 40 ground balls and caused 16 turnovers, and has surpassed 200 career goals, 300 career points and 400 career draw controls. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Second Team

Mollie Best, sr., A, Carlisle

Addison Bolz, sr., GK, Carlisle

Kiley Hacker, jr., MF, Carlisle

Meredith Seeber, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley

Gracyn Catalano, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg

Aliyah Quarles, jr., A, Mechanicsburg

Haylee Holland, jr., A, Red Land

Ava Olivetti, sr., D/MF, Trinity

Honorable Mentions

Nora Richeson, so., A, Carlisle; Kelsey Shires, jr., GK, Cedar Cliff; Cora Sollenberger, jr., MF, Cedar Cliff; Hannah Hoover, so., MF, Cumberland Valley; Payton Basehore, fr., A, Cumberland Valley; Capri Lang, fr., A, Cumberland Valley; Caly Hartman, fr., D, Mechanicsburg; Kyra Urick, so., Northern; Amelia Thomas, sr., D, Red Land; Danica Lightner, so., D, Red Land; Maya Caicedo, sr., D, Trinity.

