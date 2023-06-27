The book on the 2023 high school boys lacrosse season is officially closed which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Boys Lacrosse Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Owen Hammel, sr., MF, Trinity

Hammel authored several movielike moments for the Shamrocks down the stretch. He scored the go-ahead goal in the Mid-Penn championship game, lifting Trinity to its first conference title, and supplied the go-ahead assist to Peter Gaudion in the ‘Rocks’ District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal win against Red Land, which secured a PIAA tournament berth. Hammel, who shifted from attack to midfield this season, buried 63 goals and dished out 24 assists. The offensive output pushed him past the century mark in goals and gave him more than 200 career points. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Robert Mundell, Carlisle

Mundell ushered in a new era of Carlisle lacrosse over the last two years. Under his direction this spring, the Thundering Herd captured their first Commonwealth Division crown since 2014 and grabbed a district postseason win for the second consecutive season. Carlisle began the year in a 1-3 slump before stringing together 12 straight wins to close out the regular season and finished with an overall 14-5 record. Mundell was also named the Commonwealth All-Division Coach of the Year by his peers.

First Team

Caleb Plank, sr., LSM, Carlisle

Considered the Herd's heartbeat by his head coach, Plank was a catalyst to Carlisle’s upturn over the last two seasons. The senior long stick middle ended his prep career on a high note, scooping 95 ground balls while netting seven scores. Plank’s final foray also included Commonwealth All-Division First Team honors. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Isaac Beals, jr., A, Carlisle

Adopting a more prominent role, Beals became the pulse of the Herd attack this spring. The junior paced Carlisle with 52 goals and kickstarted a plethora of scoring sequences with 20 assists. Beals joined Plank with a Commonwealth All-Division First Team nod. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Sam Blacksmith, sr., SSM, Cumberland Valley

Blacksmith made an impact for the Eagles that extended beyond the box score. The senior short stick middle displayed flexibility with the ability to lock in on defense or set up the CV attack. Blacksmith gathered 10 ground balls in a Commonwealth All-Division First Team campaign to go along with two caused turnovers, a goal and an assist.

Connor Fritz, sr., D, Cumberland Valley

Fritz was the conductor of the Eagle defense and earned a spot on USA Lacrosse's Central Pennsylvania All-American list for his effort. The Randolph-Macon pledge filled the stat sheet with 64 ground balls and 31 takeaways on the defensive end. Offensively, he pocketed three goals and 11 assists and was tabbed the Commonwealth-All Division Player of the Year. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Aydan Gilbert, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley

CV had holes to fill in the midfield and on the attack entering the season. Gilbert stepped forward early and maintained his presence until the horn sounded on his Eagle career. Gilbert’s last dance included 30 goals, 16 helpers, nine ground balls and six forced turnovers en route to Commonwealth All-Division First Team laurels. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Antonio Zeno, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg

The Wildcats set a single-season program record of eight wins this spring, and Zeno’s contributions were the driving force to the new standard. The senior middie buried a team-high 33 goals and coupled the scoring output with 20 assists. Zeno also corralled 39 ground balls and caused five turnovers and was crowned a Commonwealth All-Division First Team honoree.

Parker Lawler, sr., A, Red Land

No stranger to the back of the net during his Red Land career, the Randolph-Macon commit netted 83 goals while tallying 60 ground balls and 27 assists. Lawler was recognized alongside his future teammate Fritz with Central PA All-American honors and reeled in the Keystone All-Division Player of the Year award. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Connor Updegraff, sr., LSM, Red Land

Updegraff was the proverbial quarterback of the Red Land defense from his long stick middle position. The senior collected 120 ground balls and forced 65 turnovers on his way to a Keystone All-Division First Team nod. Updegraff also supplied a spark on the Patriot attack, scoring three goals while facilitating six assists. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Raj Chima, sr., A, Trinity

Under new head coach Jerry Standford and in a new system, Chima helped fuel the Shamrocks’ buy-in this spring. The senior attackman powered in 68 goals and dished 15 assists in Trinity’s voyage to its first Mid-Penn title and a PIAA tournament appearance. Chima cleared 100 career goals and 200 career points in his last go-round. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Bodey Teter, jr., GK, Trinity

This spring was Teter’s first between the bars, but the Shamrock junior had the cagework of a seasoned veteran. Teter totaled 178 saves, highlighted by a 17-save performance in the Mid-Penn championship, and measured a .610 save percentage on the season. His debut campaign was capped with Keystone All-Division Second Team recognition.

Second Team

Matt Balas, sr., MF, Carlisle

Matt Serafin, sr., A, Carlisle

Layton Schmick, sr., FOGO, Carlisle

Nate Campisi, jr., D, Cumberland Valley

Ben Nichols, so., A, Cumberland Valley

Sam Lightner, sr., GK, Northern

Isaac Wert, sr., SSM, Red Land

Tyson Baker, jr., A, Red Land

Ryan Smathers, so., D, Trinity

Nico Chirieleison, so., A, Trinity

Honorable Mentions

Jaden Pham, sr., D, Carlisle; Jacob Meert, sr., D, Carlisle; Cayden Plank, jr., GK, Carlisle; Parker Smith, so., SSM, Carlisle; Owen McKenzie, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley; Ayden Viscount, so., FOGO, Cumberland Valley; Tyler Battle, sr., GK, Mechanicsburg; Drew Bedard, jr., A, Mechanicsburg; Ryan Hammer, jr., D, Northern; Ben Lightner, so., MF, Northern; Liam Hellyer, sr., MF, Red Land; Aidan Hellyer, sr., MF, Red Land; Connor Stank, sr., FOGO, Red Land; Corrie Miller, jr., D, Red Land; Anthony Bartoli, sr., MF, Trinity; Austin Bergey, sr., MF, Trinity; Peter Gaudion, jr., A, Trinity.

Photos: Trinity defeats Carlisle for Mid-Penn boys lacrosse crown