2022 All-Sentinel Girls Lacrosse Team: Cumberland Valley's KK Ball coasts to Player of the Year nod, commanding senior season

The book on the 2022 high school girls lacrosse season is officially closed which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girls Lacrosse Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

KK Ball, sr., A, Cumberland Valley: Living up to her last name, the CV senior balled out this spring, leading the Eagles in several statistical categories, including goals (86), draw controls (78) and shooting percentage (78.1%). Ball also factored in 35 assists, 35 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers. She was dubbed the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year and exceeded 200 career points. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Jess Stetler, Red Land: After showing promise during their 2021 campaign, Stetler’s Patriot outfit reached new heights and invaded the program’s record books this spring. Stetler guided Red Land to its first District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal win in program history and the district's third-place game. The Pats fell short of a PIAA berth but compiled a 17-4 record.

First Team

Alexandra Kelley, sr., MF, Carlisle: The Thundering Herd made their first trip back to the District 3 postseason since 2018 this spring and Kelley was a key piece in Carlisle’s resurgence. The senior midfielder tied for the team lead in goals (44) and paced the Herd in assists (33). She was also a force in several other departments, snaring 65 draw controls, collecting 43 ground balls and forcing 32 turnovers. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Haley Carlo, sr., GK, Carlisle: While Kelley ignited a fire on the offensive end, Carlo underlined Carlisle’s defensive success. Over the course of the season, the senior netminder recorded 173 stops and accrued a 50% save percentage. Carlo also scooped 15 ground balls and tallied seven interceptions. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Kirra Crowley, jr., A, Cumberland Valley: Another offensive spark plug on the CV attack line, the Xavier verbal commit complemented Ball by burying 71 goals. Crowley’s presence was also felt in the draw circle, where she gained 55 draw controls and followed that output with 14 caused turnovers and nine assists. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Anna Keitel, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley: With Ball and Crowley spearheading the attack, Keitel made a name for herself from her midfield position, contributing in all facets of the game. The CV senior, who eclipsed 100 career points this season, fired 51 goals, served 14 helpers and secured 42 draw controls. The flourish on the stat sheet extended to a team-best 36 caused turnovers and 41 ground balls.

Olivia Helms, sr., GK, Mechanicsburg: In a year of growth for Mechanicsburg, Helms showcased poise and veteran play for the Wildcats. Between the pipes, Helms gathered a program-record 213 saves and finished around the 50% save percentage threshold. She was also awarded Mid-Penn Keystone First Team honors. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Zayda Crumpton, sr., MF, Red Land: The foundation to Red Land’s upturn, Crumpton capped a storied prep career in style this spring. The Kent State signee pocketed 80 goals — eclipsing 200 for her career — and led the Patriots with 66 caused turnovers and 60 ground balls. Crumpton also had a say in 127 draw controls and 35 assists. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Kenna Duffie, sr., A, Red Land: The other half to the Patriots’ ascend, Duffie upped Crumpton’s output with 96 goals and dished 23 helpers this season. She coupled the offensive assault with 35 ground balls, 28 draw controls and 21 forced turnovers all while breaking the 200-career-goal barrier. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Olivia Glinski, jr., A, Red Land: With a year remaining on the high school circuit, Glinski could well be on her way to joining Crumpton and Duffie in the 200-goal club. This spring, Glinski took another step in that direction by scoring 55 goals while providing 59 assists. Eighteen ground balls, four caused turnovers and a passing of the 100 career goal milestone rounded out a stellar junior season. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Sienna Chirieleison, fr., MF, Trinity: With 139 goals this season, Chirieleison set a new single-season school record and accounted for more than half of the Shamrocks’ goals. The production from the freshman phenom and Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year didn’t stop there, as Chirieleison registered 24 assists and corralled 81 ground balls. She also helped Trinity return to the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Morgan Coleman, so., MF, Trinity: Last year’s offensive catalyst, Coleman embraced a slightly different role this year for Trinity. While still depositing 81 goals, Coleman’s 75 assists — a 53-assist improvement from last season — made a lasting mark on the Shamrocks’ passing attack. She backed up the offense with 243 draw controls, 31 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Second Team

Aubrey McGlynn, sr., A, Carlisle

Hannah Hanger, jr., MF, Carlisle

Calyn Clements, jr., D, Carlisle

Drew Bridges, sr., A, Carlisle

Sam Reilly, sr., A, Cedar Cliff

Emily Wenger, sr., D, Cedar Cliff

Natalie Manchon, sr., GK, Cumberland Valley

Gracyn Catalano, jr., D, Mechanicsburg

Zuri Crumpton, fr., MF, Red Land

Lauren Shook, sr., A, Trinity

Honorable mentions

Chloe Yarnell, sr., D, Carlisle; Kiley Hacker, so., D, Carlisle; Peyton Hastings sr., A, Cedar Cliff; Sam Clerkin, jr., D, Cumberland Valley; Ella Roland, sr., A, Cumberland Valley; Meredith Seeber, jr., MF, Cumberland Valley; Jenn Nguyen, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley; Ola Gradska, sr., D, Cumberland Valley; Aliyah Quarles, sr., A, Mechanicsburg; Cam Standish, jr., MF, Mechanicsburg; Hope Wenger, sr., D, Northern; Kira Yuric, sr., MF, Northern; Abby Darrow, sr., D, Red Land; Haley Feist, sr., D, Red Land; Maya Caicedo, jr., D, Trinity.