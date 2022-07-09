2022 All-Sentinel Boys Lacrosse Team: Cumberland Valley's Nate Herbster pockets Player of the Year honors after 60-goal season

The book on the 2022 high school boys lacrosse season is officially closed which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Lacrosse Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First and Second Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Nate Herbster, sr., A, Cumberland Valley: Bearing a family name that’s rife with roots in lacrosse, Nate becomes the first Herbster sibling to claim Player of the Year honors. In a senior season that saw Cumberland Valley soar to the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals and secure District 3 silver, Herbster led the charge, springing for a team-high 60 goals while dishing 25 assists. The Seton Hill pledge and Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year also scooped 50 ground balls to pace CV’s offense. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Phil Helms, Cumberland Valley: In just its second year under the Helms regime, Cumberland Valley captured its second straight Mid-Penn title, forged a trip to the PIAA quarterfinals, reached its third District 3 3A final as a program and carved out an 18-4 record. A 7-6 overtime victory against Central York in the district semifinals and a pair of 13-9 triumphs against Trinity highlighted the 18 wins.

First Team

Dylan Young, sr., A, Carlisle: It what was another impressive three-sport school-year cycle, lacrosse remained the sport where Young’s spotlight shined the brightest. Helping Carlisle author its first district postseason win since 2017, Young buried 65 goals this spring to eclipse the 100-goal mark for his career. The Thundering Herd senior was also a unanimous Mid-Penn Commonwealth First Team selection. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Max Wilken, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley: There wasn’t an area on the lacrosse field that Wilken couldn’t cover. CV’s defensive midfield specialist led the Eagles in ground balls (89) and takeaways (43) while also depositing 22 goals on the offensive end. Wilken’s agility frequently kickstarted CV’s transition game as well and helped the Eagle senior rack up 35 assists. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Jonah Burd, sr., GK, Cumberland Valley: Some say it takes a special mindset to man goal on the lacrosse field. To do so at an elite level requires another gear. There was no surprise Burd found that extra gear once again this spring, as the CV senior collected 147 saves en route to a .647 save percentage. Among the squall of stops, Burd allowed just two double-digit outings this spring. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Jackson Erway, sr., D, Cumberland Valley: Down three key defensive starters in Dalton Forsyth, Colin Chizmar and Sam Blacksmith this spring, Erway adopted the “next man up mentality” and kept several opposing attacks at bay as the general of the Eagle defense. Erway corralled 34 grounds balls and caused 15 turnovers this season while helping CV stymie its competition to an average of 4.8 goals per game.

Connor Fritz, jr., LSM, Cumberland Valley: Another force on the defensive end, “Fritzy,” as referred to by his teammates, secured 58 ground balls and forced 19 turnovers this year while frequently covering the opposition’s most lethal scorer. On the offensive side, the Eagle junior pocketed four goals on 10 shots. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Parker Lawler, jr., A, Red Land: With just two years of varsity experience under his belt, Lawler has quickly cemented himself as one of the top scorers in Patriot program history. While guiding Red Land to the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals, Lawler punched in 70 goals and handed out 26 assists. To complement his scoring, Lawler also scooped 53 ground balls. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Justin Bordner, sr., FOGO, Trinity: A faceoff artist, guru or specialist would be a few appropriate ways to describe Bordner on the lacrosse field. In another dominating campaign from the faceoff circle, the Providence College commit and Mid-Penn Keystone Player of the Year won 87% of his faceoffs and drew a team-best 255 ground balls. His effort from the circle translated to the ‘Rocks’ attack where Bordner struck for 22 goals and dished 10 helpers. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

JR Long, sr., GK, Trinity: Like his CV rival, Long has long been a mainstay in the net for the Shamrocks, and this season was no different. The Holy Cross signee stonewalled 60% of the shots that came his way and held the opposition to an average of 6.5 goals per game. Long even put his stamp on the offensive sheet with a pair of assists. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Owen Hammel, jr., A, Trinity: A bully on the Shamrocks’ attack, Hammel used his speed and frame to muscle in 61 goals this spring. The Trinity junior also generated several passing sequences, accumulating 32 assists. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Croix Teter, sr., MF, Trinity: There was nothing silent about 59 goals this season for “The Silent X,” a nickname bestowed to Teter by his teammates. The Trinity midfielder also notched 18 assists to complement his bevy of goals. Teter, along with Bordner and Long, was a key piece in the ‘Rocks’ return to the PIAA tournament. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Second Team

Larry Barone, jr., FOGO, Carlisle

Matt Serafin, jr., A, Carlisle

Caleb Plank, jr., LSM, Carlisle

Patrick Martin, sr., A, Cumberland Valley

Justin Buchenauer, sr., A, Cumberland Valley

Max Long, sr., FOGO, Cumberland Valley

Trenton Peach, sr., MF, Northern

Connor Updegraff, jr., LSM, Red Land

Raj Chima, jr., A, Trinity

Dalton Gerver, sr., D, Trinity

Honorable Mentions

Ethan Rose, jr., MF, Carlisle; Isaac Beals, jr., A, Carlisle; Max Marra, sr., GK, Carlisle; Aydan Gilbert, jr., MF, Cumberland Valley; Sam Geraty, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg; Dom Baker, fr., D, Mechanicsburg; Tyler Noll, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg; Talon Belluscio, jr., SSM, Northern; Ethan Fournier, sr., D, Red Land; Tyson Baker, sr., A, Red Land; Aidan Hellyer, jr., MF, Red Land; Connor Stank, jr., FOGO, Red Land; David Aguayo, sr., SSM, Trinity; Wyatt Cooper, jr., D, Trinity; Jaden Peck, sr., LSM, Trinity; Evan Scott, sr., A, Trinity; Peter Gaudion, so., MF, Trinity.