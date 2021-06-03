 Skip to main content
2021 Mid-Penn Conference Boys Lacrosse All-Star Teams
Mid-Penn Boys Lacrosse

Trinity Hershey LAX 3 (copy)

Trinity’s Drew Godfrey, left, was named to the Mid-Penn Keystone first team Wednesday.

 Sentinel file

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Attack - 1st Team

Daniel James, Central Dauphin

Nate Herbster, Cumberland Valley

Rhys McCarver, Cumberland Valley

Attack - 2nd Team

Gavin Althouse, CD East

Christian Crabtree, State College

Cameron Fay, Carlisle

Midfield - 1st Team

Dominic Marangoni, Chambersburg

Reese Tyndale, Central Dauphin

Dylan Young, Carlisle

Midfield - 2nd Team

Niko Cebular, Central Dauphin

Patrick Martin, Cumberland Valley

Will Kerber, State College

Short Stick D Mid - 1st Team

Max Wilken, Cumberland Valley

Short Stick D Mid - 2nd Team

Ronald Milburn, CD East

Long Stick D Mid - 1st Team

Dawson Smith, Central Daupin

Long Stick D Mid - 2nd Team

Kyle Cunningham, State College

Defense - 1st Team

Ben Berger, Central Dauphin

Walker Barrick, Cumberland Valley

Jack Morris, State College

Defense - 2nd Team

Dalton Forsythe, Cumberland Valley

Mike Winner, Cumberland Valley

Andrew Eppley, Carlisle

FOGO - 1st Team

Tyler Faust, Central Dauphin

FOGO - 2nd Team

Layton Schmidt, Carlisle

Goalie - 1st Team

Jonah Burd, Cumberland Valley

Goalie - 2nd Team

Luke Kolakowski, Central Dauphin

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Attack - 1st Team

Blake Cruz, Northern

Justin Hoover, Hershey

Drew Godfrey, Trinity

Attack - 2nd Team

Cole McCulley, Lower Dauphin

Laken Dopp, Northern

Jackson Shields, Bishop McDevitt

Midfield - 1st Team

Casey Ahern, Lower Dauphin

Travs Hershey, Lower Dauphin

Croix Teter, Trinty

Midfield - 2nd Team

Trevor Bradshaw, Hershey

Paul Shook, Trinity

Seth Robertson, Palmyra

Short Stick D Mid - 1st Team

Jordan Heisey Northern

Tristan Murawski Palmyra

Long Stick D Mid - 1st Team

Elijah Sells Lower Dauphin

Long Stick D Mid - 2nd Team

Max Inhat Mechanicsburg

Defense - 1st Team

Garrett Shulz Hershey

Bradley Johnston Mechanicsburg

Josh Rogers Trinity

Defense - 2nd Team

Trevor Millhimes Lower Dauphin

Hunter Fitterling Northern

Sean Maddigan Trinity

FOGO - 1st Team

Justin Bordner Trinity

FOGO - 2nd Team

Jack McNally Lower Dauphin

Goalie - 1st Team

JR Long Trinity

Goalie - 2nd Team

Garrett Trostle Northern

