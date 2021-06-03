2021 Mid-Penn Conference Boys Lacrosse All-Star Teams

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Attack - 1st Team
Daniel James, Central Dauphin
Nate Herbster, Cumberland Valley
Rhys McCarver, Cumberland Valley
Attack - 2nd Team
Gavin Althouse, CD East
Christian Crabtree, State College
Cameron Fay, Carlisle
Midfield - 1st Team
Dominic Marangoni, Chambersburg
Reese Tyndale, Central Dauphin
Dylan Young, Carlisle
Midfield - 2nd Team
Niko Cebular, Central Dauphin
Patrick Martin, Cumberland Valley
Will Kerber, State College
Short Stick D Mid - 1st Team
Max Wilken, Cumberland Valley
Short Stick D Mid - 2nd Team
Ronald Milburn, CD East
Long Stick D Mid - 1st Team
Dawson Smith, Central Daupin
Long Stick D Mid - 2nd Team
Kyle Cunningham, State College
Defense - 1st Team
Ben Berger, Central Dauphin
Walker Barrick, Cumberland Valley
Jack Morris, State College
Defense - 2nd Team
Dalton Forsythe, Cumberland Valley
Mike Winner, Cumberland Valley
Andrew Eppley, Carlisle
FOGO - 1st Team
Tyler Faust, Central Dauphin
FOGO - 2nd Team
Layton Schmidt, Carlisle
Goalie - 1st Team
Jonah Burd, Cumberland Valley
Goalie - 2nd Team
Luke Kolakowski, Central Dauphin
KEYSTONE DIVISION
Attack - 1st Team
Blake Cruz, Northern
Justin Hoover, Hershey
Drew Godfrey, Trinity
Attack - 2nd Team
Cole McCulley, Lower Dauphin
Laken Dopp, Northern
Jackson Shields, Bishop McDevitt
Midfield - 1st Team
Casey Ahern, Lower Dauphin
Travs Hershey, Lower Dauphin
Croix Teter, Trinty
Midfield - 2nd Team
Trevor Bradshaw, Hershey
Paul Shook, Trinity
Seth Robertson, Palmyra
Short Stick D Mid - 1st Team
Jordan Heisey Northern
Tristan Murawski Palmyra
Long Stick D Mid - 1st Team
Elijah Sells Lower Dauphin
Long Stick D Mid - 2nd Team
Max Inhat Mechanicsburg
Defense - 1st Team
Garrett Shulz Hershey
Bradley Johnston Mechanicsburg
Josh Rogers Trinity
Defense - 2nd Team
Trevor Millhimes Lower Dauphin
Hunter Fitterling Northern
Sean Maddigan Trinity
FOGO - 1st Team
Justin Bordner Trinity
FOGO - 2nd Team
Jack McNally Lower Dauphin
Goalie - 1st Team
JR Long Trinity
Goalie - 2nd Team
Garrett Trostle Northern