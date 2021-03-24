2021 HS Girls Lacrosse Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

The 2021 girls lacrosse season is right around the corner.
Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews. Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Ally Gorina (6th season)
2019 season: 6-12 (1-5)
Notable players: Lexie Burge, sr., A; Julia Dimino, sr., D; Alexandra Kelley, jr., M; Alex Thumma, jr., M; Aubrey McGlynn, jr., M; Emily Smith, jr., M; Drew Bridges, jr., M; Haley Carlo, jr., D; Mollie Best, so., M; Calyn Clements, so., D; Alexis Bear, so., A.
Opening game: Friday at 4:45, vs. Elizabethtown
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Kristy Martin (5th season)
2019 season: 6-12 (1-5, Commonwealth)
Notable players: Allison Delozier, sr., M; Emily Wenger, jr., D; Peyton Hastings, jr., M; Zoe Conklin, jr., M; Sam Reilly, jr., A.
Opening game: Friday at 4, vs. Northern
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Emily Savini (4th season)
2019 season: 14-6 (6-0)
Notable players: Ami Mattingly, sr., M; Meghan Geister, sr., D/M; Nicole Mandak, sr., A; KK Ball, jr., A/M.
Opening game: Friday at 6, vs. Palmyra
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Matt Szejk (2nd season)
2019 season: 6-12 (2-4)
Notable players: Izzy Szejk, sr., A; Olivia Helms, jr., G; Paige Magnelli, jr., M; Sophie Blair, jr., M; Morgan Thompson, jr., D; Autumn Peters, so., D; Gracyn Catalano, so., D.
Opening game: Friday at 5:30, vs. Chambersburg
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Shane Breon (1st season)
2019 season: 10-9 (4-2)
Notable players: Jenna Breon, sr., M; Ella Hickey, sr., D; Skylar Myers, sr., D; Lindsay Johnson, sr., A; Maddie Roth, sr., A; Rileah Carlson, sr., G; Sierra Strawser, sr., A; Kylie Wright, sr., A; Brynn Crouse, jr., M; Hope Wenger, jr., D; Sierra Forry, jr., A; Emily Davis, so., M; Izzy Gruber, fr., A/M.
Opening game: Friday at 4, at Cedar Cliff
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Jess Stetler (3rd season, 9-10)
2019: 9-10 (3-3, Keystone)
Notable players: Dylan Severance, sr., M; Riley Severance, sr., G; Zayda Crumpton, jr., M; Kenna Duffie, jr., A; Olivia Glinski, so., A.
Opening game: Friday at 4:15, vs. CD East
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Alanna Stuart (6th season)
2019 season: 8-10 (3-3)
Notable players: Ava Green, sr., M; Isabella Zarcone, sr., M; Gloria O'Neil, sr., M; Gianna Baker, jr., G; Grace Hubbard, jr., D; Maya Caicedo, so., D; Lauren Shook, so., M; Morgan Coleman, fr., A.
Opening game: Friday at 6:45, vs. Hershey
