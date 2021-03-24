 Skip to main content
2021 HS Girls Lacrosse Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
2021 Girls Lacrosse Preview Capsules

2021 HS Girls Lacrosse Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

Carlisle Spring Sports 15.JPG (copy)

Carlisle girls lacrosse practices before the 2021 season, getting ready for its sixth season under head coach Ally Gorina.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The 2021 girls lacrosse season is right around the corner.

Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews. Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided. 

2021 HS Boys Lacrosse Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Ally Gorina (6th season)

2019 season: 6-12 (1-5)

Notable players: Lexie Burge, sr., A; Julia Dimino, sr., D; Alexandra Kelley, jr., M; Alex Thumma, jr., M; Aubrey McGlynn, jr., M; Emily Smith, jr., M; Drew Bridges, jr., M; Haley Carlo, jr., D; Mollie Best, so., M; Calyn Clements, so., D; Alexis Bear, so., A.

Opening game: Friday at 4:45, vs. Elizabethtown

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Kristy Martin (5th season)

2019 season: 6-12 (1-5, Commonwealth)

Notable players: Allison Delozier, sr., M; Emily Wenger, jr., D; Peyton Hastings, jr., M; Zoe Conklin, jr., M; Sam Reilly, jr., A.

Opening game: Friday at 4, vs. Northern

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Emily Savini (4th season)

2019 season: 14-6 (6-0)

Notable players: Ami Mattingly, sr., M; Meghan Geister, sr., D/M; Nicole Mandak, sr., A; KK Ball, jr., A/M.

Opening game: Friday at 6, vs. Palmyra

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Matt Szejk (2nd season)

2019 season: 6-12 (2-4)

Notable players: Izzy Szejk, sr., A; Olivia Helms, jr., G; Paige Magnelli, jr., M; Sophie Blair, jr., M; Morgan Thompson, jr., D; Autumn Peters, so., D; Gracyn Catalano, so., D.

Opening game: Friday at 5:30, vs. Chambersburg

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Shane Breon (1st season)

2019 season: 10-9 (4-2)

Notable players: Jenna Breon, sr., M; Ella Hickey, sr., D; Skylar Myers, sr., D; Lindsay Johnson, sr., A; Maddie Roth, sr., A; Rileah Carlson, sr., G; Sierra Strawser, sr., A; Kylie Wright, sr., A; Brynn Crouse, jr., M; Hope Wenger, jr., D; Sierra Forry, jr., A; Emily Davis, so., M; Izzy Gruber, fr., A/M.

Opening game: Friday at 4, at Cedar Cliff

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Jess Stetler (3rd season, 9-10)

2019: 9-10 (3-3, Keystone)

Notable players: Dylan Severance, sr., M; Riley Severance, sr., G; Zayda Crumpton, jr., M; Kenna Duffie, jr., A; Olivia Glinski, so., A.

Opening game: Friday at 4:15, vs. CD East

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: Alanna Stuart (6th season)

2019 season: 8-10 (3-3)

Notable players: Ava Green, sr., M; Isabella Zarcone, sr., M; Gloria O'Neil, sr., M; Gianna Baker, jr., G; Grace Hubbard, jr., D; Maya Caicedo, so., D; Lauren Shook, so., M; Morgan Coleman, fr., A.

Opening game: Friday at 6:45, vs. Hershey

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

