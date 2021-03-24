 Skip to main content
2021 HS Boys Lacrosse Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
Carlisle boys lacrosse practices March 9 in preparation for the first season since the pandemic began.

The 2021 boys lacrosse season is right around the corner.

Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews. Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided. 

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Robert Mundell (4th season)

2019 season: 8-8 (4-3)

Notable players: Drew Eppley, sr.; Cam Fay, sr.; Dylan Young, jr.; Matt Trolinger, jr.

Opening game: Tuesday at 4, at Central Dauphin

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Ralph Shires (3rd season)

2019 season: 1-16 (0-7, Commonwealth)

Notable players: Matt Switzler, sr., D; Max Haas, jr., M; Griffin Reedy, jr., D; Jackson Young, jr., A; Sam Hartman, so., M; Declan Robinson, so., D/FOGO; Daniel Schraeder, so., M.

Opening game: Saturday at 1, at Northern

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Phil Helms (1st season)

2019 season: 13-7 (6-1)

Notable players: Max Krevsky, sr., M; Rhys McCarver, sr., A; Walker Barrick, sr., D; Mike Winner, sr., D; Justin Plessinger, sr., G; Nathaniel Herbster, jr., A; Justin Buchenauer, jr., A; Patrick Martin, jr., M; Max Wilken, jr., D/M; Jonah Burd, jr., G.

Opening game: Friday at 4:15, at Palmyra

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Will Hopkins (4th season)

2019 season: 3-15 (1-6)

Notable players: Max Ihnat, sr., D; Brad Johnston, sr., D; Jonah Jaroch, sr., MF; Hunter Miller, sr., A; Tyler Noll, jr., Sam Geraty, jr., Ben Crawford, jr., A; Antonio Zeno, so., MF.

Opening game: Friday at 7, at Chambersburg

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Jacob Reinaman (2nd season)

2019 season: 8-11 (3-4)

Notable players: Blake Cruz, sr., M; Hunter Fitterling, sr., D; Laken Dopp, sr., A; Garrett Trostle, sr., G; Joey Lodovici, sr., A; Nick Fekete, sr., D; Quinn Haak, so., D; Levi Hinote, so., M/FOGO.

Opening game: Saturday at 1, vs. Cedar Cliff

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Matt Gklinski (2nd season)

2019 season: 4-14 (3-3, Keystone)

Notable players: No information provided.

Opening game: Friday at 4:15, at CD East

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: Dave Heisey (11th season)

2019 season: 14-8 (7-0)

Notable players: Drew Godfrey, sr., A; Michael Coleman, sr., A/MF; Josh Rogers, sr., D; Sean Maddigan, sr., D; Dalton Gerver, jr., D; Croix Teter, jr., Justin Bordner, jr., MF/FOGO; J.R. Long, jr., G; Owen Hammel, so., Anthony Martoli, so., MF.

Opening game: Friday at 4:15, at Hershey

