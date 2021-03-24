2021 HS Boys Lacrosse Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

The 2021 boys lacrosse season is right around the corner.
Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews. Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Robert Mundell (4th season)
2019 season: 8-8 (4-3)
Notable players: Drew Eppley, sr.; Cam Fay, sr.; Dylan Young, jr.; Matt Trolinger, jr.
Opening game: Tuesday at 4, at Central Dauphin
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Ralph Shires (3rd season)
2019 season: 1-16 (0-7, Commonwealth)
Notable players: Matt Switzler, sr., D; Max Haas, jr., M; Griffin Reedy, jr., D; Jackson Young, jr., A; Sam Hartman, so., M; Declan Robinson, so., D/FOGO; Daniel Schraeder, so., M.
Opening game: Saturday at 1, at Northern
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Phil Helms (1st season)
2019 season: 13-7 (6-1)
Notable players: Max Krevsky, sr., M; Rhys McCarver, sr., A; Walker Barrick, sr., D; Mike Winner, sr., D; Justin Plessinger, sr., G; Nathaniel Herbster, jr., A; Justin Buchenauer, jr., A; Patrick Martin, jr., M; Max Wilken, jr., D/M; Jonah Burd, jr., G.
Opening game: Friday at 4:15, at Palmyra
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Will Hopkins (4th season)
2019 season: 3-15 (1-6)
Notable players: Max Ihnat, sr., D; Brad Johnston, sr., D; Jonah Jaroch, sr., MF; Hunter Miller, sr., A; Tyler Noll, jr., Sam Geraty, jr., Ben Crawford, jr., A; Antonio Zeno, so., MF.
Opening game: Friday at 7, at Chambersburg
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Jacob Reinaman (2nd season)
2019 season: 8-11 (3-4)
Notable players: Blake Cruz, sr., M; Hunter Fitterling, sr., D; Laken Dopp, sr., A; Garrett Trostle, sr., G; Joey Lodovici, sr., A; Nick Fekete, sr., D; Quinn Haak, so., D; Levi Hinote, so., M/FOGO.
Opening game: Saturday at 1, vs. Cedar Cliff
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Matt Gklinski (2nd season)
2019 season: 4-14 (3-3, Keystone)
Notable players: No information provided.
Opening game: Friday at 4:15, at CD East
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Dave Heisey (11th season)
2019 season: 14-8 (7-0)
Notable players: Drew Godfrey, sr., A; Michael Coleman, sr., A/MF; Josh Rogers, sr., D; Sean Maddigan, sr., D; Dalton Gerver, jr., D; Croix Teter, jr., Justin Bordner, jr., MF/FOGO; J.R. Long, jr., G; Owen Hammel, so., Anthony Martoli, so., MF.
Opening game: Friday at 4:15, at Hershey
