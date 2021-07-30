2021 All-Sentinel Girls Lacrosse Team: Izzy Szejk, Player of the Year, set Mechanicsburg scoring record

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Matt Szejk, Mechanicsburg: Izzy wasn’t the only member of the Szejk household to make history this season. In just his second season at the reins of the program, Szejk guided the Wildcats to their first District Three Class 3A playoff berth in school history. While Mechanicsburg lost in first-round action, its season concluded with a respectable 11-8 record.
District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Mechanicsburg's record-setting season ends in loss to Hempfield in District 3 Class 3A first round
First Team
Ava Green, sr., attack, Trinity: Green picked up right where she left off two years ago for the Shamrocks, as she fired 64 goals to go along with 15 assists. She also reached the 100 career-goal mark and finished her 2021 campaign with a 68% shooting percentage. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Morgan Coleman, fr., MF, Trinity: Coleman burst onto the scene for Trinity in her debut season, netting a team-high 70 goals, notching 22 assists and scoring a total 116 points. The midfielder’s shooting and draw control percentages sat at 60% and 50%, respectively.
KK Ball, jr., A/MF, Cumberland Valley: With one year remaining under her belt, Ball has already etched herself among the best to ever play the game at CV. The rising junior cracked 100 career goals and total points this seasons thanks to a 60-goal, eight-assist showing. She also captured 75 draw controls from the circle and scooped 22 ground balls. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Kirra Crowley, so., A/MF, Cumberland Valley: Crowley shined in her debut campaign. The Eagle sophomore fired 45 goals and dished out 10 assists. She also contributed from the center circle, winning 45 draw controls and snagging 25 ground balls.
Kenna Duffie, jr., A, Red Land: Duffie found the back of the net on 80 occasions and also assisted on 34 scores. The junior attacker was also named a Mid-Penn Conference First Team All-Star.
Zayda Crumpton, jr., MF, Red Land: Crumpton was a force for Jess Stetler’s Pats. The junior midfielder paced Red Land with 84 goals all while piling on 45 assists and 124 draw controls.
Olivia Glinski, so., A, Red Land: After losing her freshman campaign, Glinski settled in with the Patriots this season and made a huge impact. Playing alongside Duffie, Glinski struck nylon on 51 occasions and tallied 36 assists.
Gracyn Catalano, so., D, Mechanicsburg: Catalano held down the fort for Szejk’s defense, however, the rising sophomore did a little bit of everything on the field. As a defender, Catalano averaged four ground balls a game, scored three goals and even held draw duties and played on the circle as a defender.
District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Kirra Crowley, Lauren Oppman score 4 goals each as Cumberland Valley routs Lower Dauphin in Class 3A opener
Alexandra Kelley, jr., MF, Carlisle: Kelley led Ally Gorina’s Thundering Herd in nearly all categories. The third-year midfielder netted 67 goals on 100 shots, added 29 assists and totaled 96 points. She also tallied a team-best 56 ground balls, 62 draw controls and 31 caused turnovers to her 2021 resume. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Alex Thumma, jr., MF/A, Carlisle: Thumma chipped in on all facets of the game for Carlisle this year. Thumma capped her 2021 campaign with 30 scores, 13 assists and 43 points. On the defensive side, she scooped 52 ground balls, had 46 controls from the circle and caused 22 turnovers.
Hayley Carlo, jr., G, Carlisle: No one in the Mid-Penn held cage duties better than Carlo this season. After an impressive freshman season, Carlo backed it up, posting 178 saves, a 56% save percentage and permitted 145 goals. Through two seasons, Carlo boasts 287 career stops. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Aubrey McGlynn, jr., A/MF, Carlisle: McGlynn transferred from Northern and immediately fit right in with the Herd’s style of play. McGlynn was another “do it all” kind of player for Gorina, making contributions both offensively and defensively. McGlynn rounded out her first season with the Herd with 31 goals, 12 assists, 42 ground balls, 14 draw controls and 27 caused turnovers.
Honorable Mentions
Emily Smith, jr., MF/A, Carlisle; Molly Smith, so., D, Carlisle; Sam Reilly, jr., A, Cedar Cliff; Ami Mattingly, sr., M, Cumberland Valley; Meghan Geister, sr., D/M, Cumberland Valley; Nicole Mandak, sr., A, Cumberland Valley; Olivia Helms, jr., G, Mechanicsburg; Paige Magnelli, jr., M, Mechanicsburg; Sophie Blair, jr., M, Mechanicsburg; Morgan Thompson, jr., D, Mechanicsburg; Autumn Peters, so., D, Mechanicsburg; Haley Feist, jr., D, Red Land; Riley Severance, sr., G, Red Land; Gloria O’Neil, sr., Trinity.
Cards produced by Joshua Vaughn.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.
Provided photos: Northern's Cora Bubb, Nina Burns and Mackenzie O'Haver (Kevin Starner).
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda