2021 All-Sentinel Girls Lacrosse Team: Izzy Szejk, Player of the Year, set Mechanicsburg scoring record

KK Ball, jr., A/MF, Cumberland Valley: With one year remaining under her belt, Ball has already etched herself among the best to ever play the game at CV. The rising junior cracked 100 career goals and total points this seasons thanks to a 60-goal, eight-assist showing. She also captured 75 draw controls from the circle and scooped 22 ground balls. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Kirra Crowley, so., A/MF, Cumberland Valley: Crowley shined in her debut campaign. The Eagle sophomore fired 45 goals and dished out 10 assists. She also contributed from the center circle, winning 45 draw controls and snagging 25 ground balls.

Kenna Duffie, jr., A, Red Land: Duffie found the back of the net on 80 occasions and also assisted on 34 scores. The junior attacker was also named a Mid-Penn Conference First Team All-Star.

Zayda Crumpton, jr., MF, Red Land: Crumpton was a force for Jess Stetler’s Pats. The junior midfielder paced Red Land with 84 goals all while piling on 45 assists and 124 draw controls.

Olivia Glinski, so., A, Red Land: After losing her freshman campaign, Glinski settled in with the Patriots this season and made a huge impact. Playing alongside Duffie, Glinski struck nylon on 51 occasions and tallied 36 assists.