2021 All-Sentinel Boys Lacrosse Team: Drew Godfrey helps Trinity take district title as Player of the Year

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Dave Heisey, Trinity: Heisey now has a second District Three Class 2A crown. After a lost 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hiatus from the turf didn’t seem to faze the Shamrocks, as Heisey guided his seasoned crew to an 18-3 record. The Mid-Penn Keystone Division champions knocked off Susquehannock in the district playoffs before falling to a gritty Mars (22-1) team in the first round of the state playoffs. 2019 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.
First Team
Croix Teter, jr., MF, Trinity: Teter was just one of a plethora of offensive weapons for Heisey’s Shamrocks. The junior midfielder found the back of the net on 45 occasions and assisted on 12 scores for a total of 57 points. He was named First Team All-Mid-Penn and received a Trinity Offensive Player of the Year nod. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Nate Herbster, jr., A, Cumberland Valley: Mid-Penn opponents feared Herbster when they squared off against the Eagles, and rightfully so. Herbster tickled the twine on 80 occasions and handed out 15 assists. He also chipped in defensively, totaling 55 ground balls and causing five turnovers.
Rhys McCarver, sr., A, Cumberland Valley: McCarver ended his Cumberland Valley career the same way he began it: making an impact. Under the direction of head coach Phil Helms, the senior attacker scored 59 goals, notched 39 assists and scooped 31 ground balls. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Justin Bordner, jr., FOGO, Trinity: There wasn’t much that Bordner didn’t do for Trinity this season. The Providence College-bound junior netted 12 goals and notched five assists. On the defensive side, he scooped a team-high 177 ground balls and shattered competition in face-offs with an 81% face-off percentage (351-of-432).
Cam Fay, sr., A, Carlisle: Fay remained a consistent stick all season in Bobby Mundell’s starting lineup. The senior attacker scored on 29 occasions, tallied 14 assists and scooped 64 ground balls. His 43 total points ranked him third among his Thundering Herd teammates.
Max Wilken, jr., D, Cumberland Valley: There’s no denying Wilken was one of, if not the most threatening defensive presences on the field this spring. Wilken paced the Eagles with 94 ground balls and tied for third on the team in forced turnovers (14). He also netted six goals and tallied six assists.
District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley battles back with Nate Herbster's late game-winner to down Penn Manor in Class 3A quarterfinals
Jonah Burd, jr., G, Cumberland Valley: It’s easy to say it was difficult to get a shot past Burd this spring. The CV goalie sent back roughly seven of 10 shots that came his way all season long, capping his 2021 campaign with 128 saves and a 69.7% save percentage.
Blake Cruz, sr., A, Northern: Not even an injury that sidelined Cruz for the last five contests of the season, and his high school career, could stop him from breaking a record or two. Against Dover, Cruz set the record for most points (13) and assists (nine) in a game in program history. Additionally, the Polar Bear senior capped his 2021 campaign with 55 goals and 33 assists.
Laken Dopp, sr., A, Northern: Dopp came up big when he was needed most, especially when Cruz went down with his injury. Dopp pitched in a near identical tally of goals and assists, netting 43 scores and notching 42 dishes. Dopp finished the season with 85 points.
Dylan Young, jr., MF, Carlisle: Young can shoot with the best of them on the hardwood, so there’s no questioning why he’s dialed in on the turf as well. The rising junior led the Thundering Herd in goals (39) total points (51) and ground balls (72) this season. His 12 assists ranked third on the team.
HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity fails to get revenge as Cumberland Valley rolls to Mid-Penn championship win
Paul Shook, sr., MF, Trinity: Shook, who earned Second Team All-Mid Penn honors, scored 30 goals in his final season on the turf. Shook complemented the 30 scores with 19 dishes, rounding out his season total with 49 points.
JR Long, jr., G, Trinity: The Shamrock junior shined in the cage this season, averaging a minuscule 5.2 goals allowed per game and boasting a 65% save percentage. He also earned a First Team All Mid-Penn nod.
Honorable Mentions
Walker Barrick, sr., D, Cumberland Valley; Connor Fritz, so., LSM, Cumberland Valley; Dalton Forsythe, so., D, Cumberland Valley; Max Inhat, sr., D, Mechanicsburg; Tyler Noll, jr., MF, Mechanicsburg; Garrett Trostle, sr., G, Northern; Hunter Fitterling, sr., D, Northern; Luke Glinksi, jr., A, Red Land; Parker Lawler, so., A, Red Land; Ethan Fournier, sr., D, Red Land; Connor Stank, so., MF/FOGO, Red Land; Raj Chima, so., A/MF, Trinity; Josh Rodgers, sr., D, Trinity; Owen Hammel, so., A/MF, Trinity; Sean Maddigan, sr., D, Trinity; Grant Bayesa, sr., MF, Trinity; Evan Scott, jr., A/MF, Trinity.
Card produced by Joshua Vaughn.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.
Provided photos: Mechanicsburg's Zach Ihnat, Max Ihnat and Cole Gehman (Abby Schultz); Cumberland Valley's Gabe Gray (Megan Erway); Trinity's Matt Funk (Greg Simpson).
