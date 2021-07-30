2021 All-Sentinel Boys Lacrosse Team: Drew Godfrey helps Trinity take district title as Player of the Year

Blake Cruz, sr., A, Northern: Not even an injury that sidelined Cruz for the last five contests of the season, and his high school career, could stop him from breaking a record or two. Against Dover, Cruz set the record for most points (13) and assists (nine) in a game in program history. Additionally, the Polar Bear senior capped his 2021 campaign with 55 goals and 33 assists.

Laken Dopp, sr., A, Northern: Dopp came up big when he was needed most, especially when Cruz went down with his injury. Dopp pitched in a near identical tally of goals and assists, netting 43 scores and notching 42 dishes. Dopp finished the season with 85 points.

Dylan Young, jr., MF, Carlisle: Young can shoot with the best of them on the hardwood, so there’s no questioning why he’s dialed in on the turf as well. The rising junior led the Thundering Herd in goals (39) total points (51) and ground balls (72) this season. His 12 assists ranked third on the team.

Paul Shook, sr., MF, Trinity: Shook, who earned Second Team All-Mid Penn honors, scored 30 goals in his final season on the turf. Shook complemented the 30 scores with 19 dishes, rounding out his season total with 49 points.