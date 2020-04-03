Keeping lines open: Head coaches are utilizing various ways to keep players motivated and in touch

With high school sports at a standstill because of school closures and the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches are finding new ways to communicate and engage with their athletes.
There are no practices, no training sessions. PIAA and school district rules don't permit those activities when schools are not in session, Gov. Tom Wolf added an extra layer by issuing a statewide stay-at-home order this week that stresses social distancing as COVI-19 continues to spread in the state.
But some coaches aim to stay engaged with their athletes.
"My staff and I are committed to our kids, not just in football, but their lives," CV football coach Josh Oswalt said. "We know we are able to provide some sort of normalcy to 100-plus young people in our school district during a time of uncertainty — we are here to keep things going even though it’s not the same as it was in the past.
The methods range from the simple to more complex options.
Here are a few ways that coaches are using apps, video, text and other means of communication to help motivate their players and keep them engaged and active.
Greg Herb, Camp Hill boys tennis
Herb likes to keep things as simple as he can when it comes to keeping his players safe.
He uses reminders, in an app called Remind, to tell the players to keep in touch with him and each other. He puts messages out on Twitter to show that he "is alive" and he goes to an individual court with his family only to get some swings in and stay active.
"I feel I cannot and should not be telling others to get together," Herb said. "The team just needs to go by the government recommendations. Stay in shape and do the best they can."
George Gemberling, Cumberland Valley girls soccer
Cumberland Valley coaches have utilized various platforms to keep players involved, communicating and together while not actually being physically being together.
Gemberling says his team uses Twitter and a team webpage — at cvschools.org — which are updated regularly by Gemberling and the booster club. The players themselves use an app called GroupMe, which allows a ton of people to message each other and share information.
The team is also using the Flipgrid app, which allows users to upload videos to share with their group. Gemberling said the team created its own Flipgrid and uses it to create topics and upload videos of players completing tasks.
Recent tasks included a foot skills challenge and a juggling challenge this past week and new threads will be created for future weeks.
"Players can view the skills being performed and try them at home," Gemberling said. "We not only had present players making videos, but also former players like Emilee Barnett [now at Saint Francis] and Anna “Pippa” Hall [at Kutztown] getting the alumni in on the fun. Just another example of the Cumberland Valley soccer family sticking together.
"We are looking to create some challenges between the boys program going forward, and finding other ways to keep the competitive component while not being able to be together."
To keep players exercising and moving, the team also uses PLT4M, an online program that CV has used to track performance in the weight room for the past two seasons. New online programs have been added for the current situation and are made for the "limited-no equipment athlete," according to Gemberling.
"This situation has been, and will continue to be, a challenge but one I know we are ready to face and find excitement in the opportunity to overcome," Gemberling said. "When we are not allowed to be socially in the same location, we can support everyone from a safe and healthy distance.
"Mental and emotional health are much more our focus during this pandemic. Soccer will always be there when we need it, but right now we just have to be patient and understand what is going on globally."
Dan Hoy, Carlisle boys volleyball
Hoy is another coach who uses the Remind app to remind his players to keep in contact with him and each other. On top of that, Hoy also wants his players to remain active.
He hasn't set up any programs yet, but says he is looking into some possibilities to help his players stay moving.
"I have been trying to stay active almost every day while maintaining a safe distance from others," Hoy said. "We have encouraged our athletes to find similar ways to stay active without congregating."
Hoy says some players have been responding well to keeping in touch and keeping active, especially the seniors. He believes the coaches are "giving them an outlet to share how they're dealing with missing time with their team."
And there's one more aspect Hoy likes to share with his team to keep them motivated.
"We picked up our team gear — warm-up shirts, etc. — and sent pictures of it out to the team to keep them plugged in and excited about volleyball," he said.
Brian Hager, Mechanicsburg track & field
Hager is very productive with keeping his athletes involved with each other and staying active on a daily basis.
He uses Google Classroom to communicate with everyone throughout the season and has utilized that during the pandemic. He also loves social media to keep in contact with everyone, using apps such as Instagram, Twitter and even a YouTube channel to post videos for his athletes. He plans to start incorporating TikTok and Snapchat in the future.
"This has been an area of learning for me," Hager said. "I actually had an student ask to help with our Instagram account prior to the season, but I am learning a lot about how to use those tools to stay in touch. I started to use the live function on Instagram during this time and it has been fun.
"I have been trying to put out some sort of content every day — it gives me something to do and hopefully gives the students something to enjoy."
So far, Hager gives the team workouts to follow that mimic that of a practice. The workouts help prepare the athletes as though the season could start up at any time. He and his assistant coaches also have plans to start filming themselves doing the workouts to show the athletes how to properly do them.
"I know it is difficult for everyone right now, but I think that maintaining some regularity is important," Hager said. "For many of our students this is a way for them to have some normalcy. We have been trying to reach out to individual students regularly as coaches to maintain that contact as well.
"Every time I hear from someone on our team they report good fitness levels and that they are enjoying their workouts."
Josh Oswalt, Cumberland Valley football
Oswalt and his coaching staff keep in constant contact with each other and their players. Oswalt sends messages through Slack and the Google Classrooms are updated constantly with power points, coaching points and at-home workouts.
Along with doing Zoom sessions throughout the day and sharing video on Hudl, Oswalt implements unique challenges for his players such as doing a chore for their family, spring cleaning or making dinner — something they don't usually do.
"I make it a point to keep my normal routine. I encourage our players to do the same," Oswalt said. "I will send messages in the morning, set up Zoom conferences with staff throughout the day and cut up film to share with the entire team to teach as much as possible. My family and I continue to go out for a run, play outside, stay active and I encourage our players to continue to do so, as well as motivate their families to do so.
"Again, I want them to Tweet what they do during the day. It allows me to see what they are doing and hold them accountable, but also share with the rest of the world."
Many CV football players have been Tweeting videos of their daily workouts and other activities that keep them active. Oswalt said the response to his challenges has been great and that the players actually want more. Moving forward, he and his staff will be looking into team building apps to focus on something that isn't just football.
"We will continue to stay positive and push forward while following all rules set in place," Oswalt said. "I continue to tell them to utilize this time to become a better family member, grow closer as a family and be there for your loved ones."
Clay McAllister, Mechanicsburg girls basketball/baseball
While McAllister uses some "boring" forms of communication like texting and phone calls to keep in touch with both the baseball and girls basketball teams, he has seen a few new ways of keeping in touch.
The girls basketball team has been recruiting McAllister to join them in Google hangouts and has started facetiming each other and their head coach.
"One of the girls was skateboarding while talking to us," McAllister said. "You could see her on the phone skateboarding through the neighborhood."
McAllister admitted that the girls have been taking control of the communications efforts themselves and have been including him along the way. On Friday, the girls decided they wanted to watch a movie together and got McAllister to join them.
"They wanted to watch a movie and they actually set up a Netflix party," McAllister said. "Then that night some of us watched Miracle together and you can chat with each other. That was pretty neat."
While McAllister is still learning about using various social media platforms to keep in touch with his teams, he knows they're still hitting the hoops or throwing some balls to keep active.
"It’s a learning process for me sometimes, to be honest," he said. "I’m not great at it. I’ve done a lot so far on Twitter — not really Tweeting myself, but going out and reading and researching and liking things."
