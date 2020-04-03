Keeping lines open: Head coaches are utilizing various ways to keep players motivated and in touch

"This has been an area of learning for me," Hager said. "I actually had an student ask to help with our Instagram account prior to the season, but I am learning a lot about how to use those tools to stay in touch. I started to use the live function on Instagram during this time and it has been fun.

"I have been trying to put out some sort of content every day — it gives me something to do and hopefully gives the students something to enjoy."

So far, Hager gives the team workouts to follow that mimic that of a practice. The workouts help prepare the athletes as though the season could start up at any time. He and his assistant coaches also have plans to start filming themselves doing the workouts to show the athletes how to properly do them.

"I know it is difficult for everyone right now, but I think that maintaining some regularity is important," Hager said. "For many of our students this is a way for them to have some normalcy. We have been trying to reach out to individual students regularly as coaches to maintain that contact as well.

"Every time I hear from someone on our team they report good fitness levels and that they are enjoying their workouts."

Josh Oswalt, Cumberland Valley football