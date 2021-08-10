'It's something that makes me have this happiness': Cumberland Valley's Presley Staretz wins Pennsylvania High School Triathlon Championship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For me, competing in track and swimming, it’s just different,” Staretz said. “I feel like track and swimming is really short and you have a lot of events. While with triathlons, you have one event, and it’s more endurance [related] than with track. I feel like I’m more of an endurance person, so it’s really helpful.”

Staretz said Sunday started out with her normal bowl of oatmeal in the morning, followed by some music on the drive up and when she arrived, focusing on staying loose and hydrated. Rising temperatures in the lake required Staretz to ditch her wetsuit and instead perform the race in a swimming kneeskin. Throughout the race, she used internal motivation and put her trust in God to pave the way to her victory, she said.

Along the way, she also received support from fellow competitors.

“During the race, I was just trusting God. And what I had in my mindset was that God already had my purpose planned out and set in stone. So, he already knew what I was going to accomplish today and what I was going to do today,” Staretz said. “So, I just told myself that I’m going to just do what he has already set in stone. He knows the outcome, so I’m just going to prove to him that I’m going to do this.”