'It's kind of full circle': Cumberland Valley cheerleading secures 13th straight District 3 title

Cumberland Valley cheerleading had captured 12 straight District 3 competitive spirit titles from 2010 to 2021. Saturday’s competition presented a new landscape.

For the first time, the Eagles competed in the small division — where teams have 15 athletes or fewer in their routines — after having won the last 12 district crowns in the co-ed and large division.

The new territory yielded familiar results, as CV soared to a 13th consecutive district title, besting an 18-school field with a total 278.5 points. Joining the Eagles atop the medal stand were Conrad Weiser (co-ed division) and Exeter Township (large division). CV’s 278.5-point total was the highest team score among all three divisions.

“We wanted to try to alleviate the pressure because our alumni have really set the bar a little high here for us,” CV head coach Kristi Shaffner said, “and no one wants to be that first team that doesn’t win districts. It’s a very important competition for the kids.”

The Eagles’ shift to the small division came with the graduation of 14 seniors from last year’s team. With just five seniors leading this year’s squad, Shaffner cited a younger team dynamic.

To combat the nerves and anxiousness that comes with a younger group, the Eagles stuck to its successful formula from previous years, practicing four times a week and utilizing a conditioning program in the weight room to improve their stamina. While not viewing it as a practice, the Eagles cheered at the usual Friday night football games as well.

“The routine is two and a half minutes long,” Shaffner said, “but it takes weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks to build the stamina to be able to do what the girls do, which again, is putting teammates above their heads and holding them there, so it takes a lot of strength. So, I think the conditioning and strength training is a big part of it.”

The conclusion of football season meant the start of CV’s competitive season. Keeping the same practice regimen — with some fun events sprinkled in, including that of a showcase with parents and the CV swimming team — the Eagles advanced toward the bigger picture of securing competition hardware.

Prior to districts, the Eagles competed in the Universal Cheerleaders Association Regional in Allentown. There, CV placed 12th, which stamped their ticket to the national championships in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for Feb. 10-12. A cheerleader’s shoe flew off during the routine at regionals, which subtracted the Eagles’ score, leading to the 12th-place finish.

CV used the moment as a turning point, Shaffner said.

“I’ve never had a team that hasn't faced some type of adversity, whether being an injury or an illness,” Shaffner said. “A shoe coming off during a routine was a new thing for us, but this was a big step for us.”

The motivation from the regionals mistake ignited a quiet confidence within the Eagles during their gold-medal routine at districts — the competition couldn’t keep stride with CV. Central Dauphin East snared silver-medal honors in the small division competition and were 16.7 points off the Eagles’ pace. Northern placed sixth at 208.1 points and Carlisle finished with 107.8.

“It's going to help with confidence … and it takes a lot to build confidence,” Shaffner said of the district title. “Certainly when you succeed, you build confidence.”

CV has the PIAA Championships next month in Hershey before advancing to the national championships. A state title would be CV's sixth in program history and its first in the Class 3A small division.

The Eagles continue to traverse their new landscape, but Shaffner knows it’s a challenge her team is prepared for.

“You don't build a program overnight. It takes a really long time,” she said. “It starts with our younger girls, and our older girls on this team give back by coaching the younger girls. So it's kind of full circle. There's a huge commitment and belief to that.”