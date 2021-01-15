'It's here, it's legit': Carlisle's winter teams finally tip off delayed seasons with relief, excitement

On the mat, Carlisle had little trouble winning 11 of the 13 bouts.

Colton Zimmerman, the 189-pounder, notched his 99th win on the night as well.

All of this came on a night where, at one point, Wilson didn’t think it was going to happen.

“It was good. It was a lot different, obviously, going out there and wrestling an opponent from another school than just wrestling your teammates and guys in the room,” 145-pounder Jarrett Wilson said. “It was a completely different mental obstacle that you have to get over, but it was good to finally be back out there again and doing what I love.”

Carlisle’s late start might have been to their benefit, Jarrett said.

“Honestly, I felt like we kind of took it to our advantage,” he said. “We were mentally preparing ourselves, physically preparing ourselves on our own at our own pace. We were getting everything going on our own and fine-tuned to our own standards, and then really got it going when we got back in the room as a team.”