'It's here, it's legit': Carlisle's winter teams finally tip off delayed seasons with relief, excitement

It wasn’t the Carlisle Classic’s typical rocking atmosphere.
The Thundering Herd boys basketball head coach, Andre Anderson, didn’t take long to notice.
“First thing’s first, it was a little different,” he said. “You look over to the right and there’s no student section, that’s the first thing that catches you off guard.”
The (aptly named) Carlisle Crazies were not present, unable to bombard visiting players with a barrage of taunts and jabs from feet away and erupt with every made Herd basket.
It’s a far cry from the typically packed Gene Evans Gymnasium at Carlisle High School. For years, the Herd have opened every season with their weekend tournament featuring four teams over two days.
Friday’s opener was a singular event — Carlisle hosted Altoona’s JV and varsity teams — for a season opener delayed a month by the pandemic, and a week longer than others in Cumberland County.
“It didn’t matter one bit, man,” Anderson said. “If you know how much these kids wanted to play. It’s been such a long time since they got the a-OK.”
The boys team came out gunning, burying the visiting Little Lions 83-45 to start the season with an impressive victory.
It was one of three contests Friday night featuring Carlisle teams making their debuts. The girls, under new head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn, fell 50-16 on the road against Altoona. And the Herd wrestling team opened its season, now with a new home in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division, with a 54-12 victory over Lower Dauphin.
“It felt great,” Stasyszyn said when asked what she was thinking when starting lineups were being announced. “I think I felt ready to jump out on the court, I felt so excited.”
“It’s great. There were a few different times in the fall, in the beginning of the winter where I started to believe that it was possible we weren’t going to get back on the mat,” wrestling head coach Joe Wilson said. “As a wrestling coach, as a coach of any sport, it’s a sick feeling that I had, and then I thought our school worked hard to get us back on the mat safely. … Everybody did their due diligence so that we could get back on the mat safely. It’s important to be out there and competing, while also following safety measures to keep everyone safe.”
The swim team opened two days earlier — splitting a dual with Big Spring, a 107-47 boys loss and 117-53 girls win.
With Carlisle now joining the rest of the Mid-Penn, only a handful of teams still await their first games, including Boiling Springs’ boys and girls basketball teams, which are scheduled to start the season Tuesday after their games Friday against Northern were postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Northern.
Here’s what Carlisle’s coaches and athletes experienced in their openers Friday night:
On the mat, Carlisle had little trouble winning 11 of the 13 bouts.
Colton Zimmerman, the 189-pounder, notched his 99th win on the night as well.
All of this came on a night where, at one point, Wilson didn’t think it was going to happen.
“It was good. It was a lot different, obviously, going out there and wrestling an opponent from another school than just wrestling your teammates and guys in the room,” 145-pounder Jarrett Wilson said. “It was a completely different mental obstacle that you have to get over, but it was good to finally be back out there again and doing what I love.”
Carlisle’s late start might have been to their benefit, Jarrett said.
“Honestly, I felt like we kind of took it to our advantage,” he said. “We were mentally preparing ourselves, physically preparing ourselves on our own at our own pace. We were getting everything going on our own and fine-tuned to our own standards, and then really got it going when we got back in the room as a team.”
“That time that we were off, I was just texting the kids trying to keep them motivated, telling them, ‘Look, we are going to be able to wrestle,’” Joe said. “When our kids came out on our first day of practice last Monday, they worked their tails off. The kids definitely believe that we can have a special season, and they definitely came out to work.”
Rachel Bell said she hasn’t played an organized game since February, when her junior season ended. Her AAU team opted not to play in any games this summer, so she did the best she could by working on her game with Unleashed Potential.
The blowout loss was not the way any player or coach hopes a game, much less the season opener, will go. But the team is also grateful to finally be back on the court.
“Honestly, it just felt good to finally be able to play a game,” Bell said while on the bus ride back home.
She finished with four points. Noelle Cabiness led with five, and Julianna Askins added four. The Herd kept things close for more than a quarter before turnovers and miscues allowed the Lions to run away with the game.
But it’s a positive step for a team that has shuffled through coaches in recent years, is still building up its endurance after just 10 practices and hopes simply to have more games to play.
“[The season’s] here, it’s legit, we’re ready to go,” Bell said.
“The thing that I saw that we did well tonight, we have an 8 a.m. practice tonight,” Stasyszyn said. “None of us are hanging our heads.”
The boys, meanwhile, got to enjoy the start of the season and a sizable victory.
Led by an impressive 22-point performance from junior guard Dylan Young, who hit a pair of 3’s, the Herd rolled in front of a sparse crowd consisting of family.
Young was dynamic all night, leading an effort that ended with the team knocking down an impressive 11 3-pointers, including three apiece from Jerimiah Snyder and Anthony Rouvre.
“It was pretty much excitement, just being ready to play as a team,” said Young when asked how it felt to finally be back on the court.
“It was definitely different from years past, the crowd definitely brings a lot to the game.”
But Anderson said he gave his post-game “call out” — highlighting someone on the team who made a difference in the game — to the entire bench, which he said brought plenty of juice.
“Guys were just ready, man,” Anderson said.
“Safety is obviously No. 1, but we’re gonna play our hearts out every game because [nothing’s promised this season].”
Young was not alone in the blowout, as Rouvre added 14 points and Cam Lyons and Snyder each added nine. The Herd raced out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Anderson credited the performance to the entire team and sent out 13 players.
The swim team got a head start, splitting a season-opening dual-meet with Big Spring. Carlisle only has one home meet this year while competing out of the Carlisle YMCA.
While inconvenient, the team is also just happy to have meets to compete in.
"It felt great to be back out there as a group," head coach Tara Young said Wednesday. "We haven't swam much as you could tell, only about five practices in the pool, but I truly think we're going to do awesome this season and it's going to be a lot of fun."
With one win under their belts, Herd wrestling turns around quickly for a Saturday quad-meet that includes Cumberland Valley, Penn Manor and Central Dauphin.
Girls hoops visits CD East on Tuesday, while the boys stay home to host the Panthers.
