'It's hard to push that button': After 17 seasons as the Mechanicsburg boys head basketball coach, Bob Strickler can step away knowing he coached for all the right reasons

In his debut season in 2004-05, Strickler helped Mechanicsburg — a team that featured Pehanich as a senior guard — to a 21-7 record, a third-place finish in District 3 and a trip to the state playoffs.

Off the hardwood, Strickler also helped coach golf in the fall and baseball in the spring, spending 15 years with each team. He’s combined for 54 seasons between the three programs.

“I tried to impress upon them that this is a great opportunity for me and that's ultimately why I'm doing this,” Strickler said of the Thursday night meeting with his team. “But, you know, I think if I was a 17- or 18-year-old kid … my fear was that they would resent me because maybe they’d feel I'm turning my back on them, and I hope and think that’s not how they feel. I feel like I'm going to serve them in a different capacity.”

For Strickler, while the winning seasons, playoff runs and division titles are ones he’ll never forget, it’s the plethora of memories in practices and off the court that stick out to him. They’re memories that stick out to former players as well.

Strickler said he received messages from players spanning across the 17 seasons Thursday night.