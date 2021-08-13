'It's hard to push that button': After 17 seasons as the Mechanicsburg boys head basketball coach, Bob Strickler can step away knowing he coached for all the right reasons

If Bob Strickler could turn back the clock to 17 years ago, he’d tell his younger self, "Make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons."
Strickler landed his dream job 17 years ago when he became the Mechanicsburg boys basketball coach. A former player with the Wildcats who graduated in 1994, he took the reins of the program he grew up in.
So, when Strickler met with his team Thursday night to announce he’d be stepping down as head coach after 17 seasons, it was difficult to close a chapter that’s meant so much to him for nearly the last two decades.
“That's hard to push that button,” Strickler said Friday morning via phone. “I said this to Seth [Pehanich, Mechanicsburg’s athletic director] yesterday; the most nervous I think I ever was, was yesterday when I walked down the hallway to walk into the meeting with the kids. I think I was more nervous for that than I was for taking the floor my very first game 17 years ago in the Carlisle tournament.”
“That was by far one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.”
But it’s not a complete goodbye. Resigning as head coach, Strickler now transitions into the role of associate athletic director, pending board approval. Two years ago, the position became open; however, Strickler decided it wasn’t quite the right time to apply then.
When the position became free this summer after Jake June left to become the athletic director at Camp Hill, Strickler talked it over with his family and jumped at the opportunity. He said he’s eager to bring his experience as a coach to the new role. He’s also excited for the opportunity to help with all facets of Mechanicsburg sports.
According to Pehanich, Mechanicsburg will begin its hiring process for a new head coach over the next few weeks. At this time, the Wildcats have assistant coaches that are permitted to run open gyms for the upcoming season.
“I really think that's one of the biggest things I'll bring to the table, is I’ll know where the coaches are coming from,” Strickler said. “But I’ll also have a better feeling for what the administrative, for lack of a better word, red tape is, and I think that I can really sort of be helpful in those types of situations.”
Strickler leaves the boys basketball team as the all-time wins leader in program history, boasting two Mid-Penn Keystone Division titles, 10 District Three playoff appearances and six berths to the PIAA state tournament. He finishes his coaching career with a 209-198 overall record and spent a total of 24 seasons with the program, seven as an assistant coach.
In his final season, Mechanicsburg stamped its ticket to the District 3 Class 5A postseason bracket last winter, falling 66-54 in the first round to York Suburban, which knocked off undefeated rival Northern in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats concluded the 2020-21 campaign with a 10-8 record, a season that included a six-game win streak, following a 1-5 start.
In his debut season in 2004-05, Strickler helped Mechanicsburg — a team that featured Pehanich as a senior guard — to a 21-7 record, a third-place finish in District 3 and a trip to the state playoffs.
Off the hardwood, Strickler also helped coach golf in the fall and baseball in the spring, spending 15 years with each team. He’s combined for 54 seasons between the three programs.
“I tried to impress upon them that this is a great opportunity for me and that's ultimately why I'm doing this,” Strickler said of the Thursday night meeting with his team. “But, you know, I think if I was a 17- or 18-year-old kid … my fear was that they would resent me because maybe they’d feel I'm turning my back on them, and I hope and think that’s not how they feel. I feel like I'm going to serve them in a different capacity.”
For Strickler, while the winning seasons, playoff runs and division titles are ones he’ll never forget, it’s the plethora of memories in practices and off the court that stick out to him. They’re memories that stick out to former players as well.
Strickler said he received messages from players spanning across the 17 seasons Thursday night.
“I made team dinner for my kids every year. Now, the last two years I didn't do it because of the pandemic, but for 15 years it was tradition at the end of the season that the kids came to my house,” Strickler said. “It was actually my wife, my mom and I. I make these stuffed shells and that stuck out to one of the kids. He always looked forward, not looked forward to the end of the season, but he always looked forward to that team dinner. It was such a tradition that we had established.”
In the eyes of former players like point guard Micah Brubaker, Strickler ingrained skills into his athletes that are impactful outside of the gym.
"Of course, he taught us a bunch of basketball skills but he also taught us how basketball can translate into real life and how you can take those skills with you anywhere you go," Brubaker said.
And there’s no questioning the scope of Strickler’s impact went well beyond Mechanicsburg basketball. Coaches across the commonwealth showed their gratitude to Strickler Thursday night.
“You’re not going to find a better human being than Coach Strickler,” Cedar Cliff boys basketball head coach Tigh Savercool said in a tweet. “He squeezed everything he could out of his teams and was always prepared … he would know our sets better than I even do.”
So, while Strickler may not be on the sidelines marshaling the Wildcats to another district playoff berth this winter, he’ll influence Mechanicsburg athletics in a larger breadth. And he can step away knowing that 17 years ago, he accepted the boys basketball head coaching job for all the right reasons.
“The kids, number one. Always make sure that you're trying to do right by the kids,” Strickler said on what he’d tell himself 17 years ago. “I don't know how many wins and losses you're going to have, but when you walk away, you're going to have so many great memories because of the kids.”
“That's what I'm going to miss the most.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports