'It's a moment I've been waiting for my entire life': Benny Montgomery chasing MLB dreams as Colorado Rockies 2021 first round draft pick

The Rockies have a lot to look forward to with Montgomery and his 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame. He runs like a deer and has a cannon for an arm from the outfield. In Montgomery’s eyes, while he knows he has the tools to be a successful MLB player, it all comes back to the drive to continue to get better.

“I knew if I didn’t make it, it wouldn’t be because a team didn’t draft me or anything else like that, it would be because I didn’t give it my 100% effort,” Montgomery said. “I knew my work ethic would take me to the top and I think that’s what really separates me from everyone else.”

The touted center fielder improved his game in all facets by showcasing in 22 Perfect Game events/reports and competing with the New Balance Area Code New York Yankees Underclass Team. He also lifted, worked out and took hundreds of swings in the batting cages to morph into his athletic physique.

According to his Perfect Game results, Montgomery boasts a 97 mph outfield throwing velocity, carries a 103 mph exit velocity off the bat and runs a 6.32-second 60-yard dash and 1.61-second 10-yard split. Montgomery said aside from his work on the field, the support group behind him shaped him into the athlete he is today.