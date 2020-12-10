'It’s ticking very loudly': What's next for high school sports? A need to make the most of 3-week pause, and a growing sense of urgency

It’s been almost nine months to the day.
Mechanicsburg girls basketball had its season unceremoniously ended March 12 when the coronavirus pandemic was sinking its teeth into the country, forcing high school sports everywhere to shut down in the blink of an eye.
The Wildcats hoped not to repeat that day, those emotions.
Unfortunately, they are. Gov. Tom Wolf announced a series of emergency orders Thursday evening shutting down different businesses and activities — including all extracurricular, club and intramural sports at every grade level — until Jan. 4 in an attempt to rein in surging cases of COVID-19 across the state that threaten to overwhelm hospitals.
Gyms and fitness centers are closed. Pro and college sports can continue, but without fans.
“Yeah, it very much does feel like déjà vu to me, and it’s very, very scary, too,” senior Allison Schrass said.
Scary because she knows full well there are no guarantees the season will ever start. She’s lived this nightmare once before.
“I’d say it’s worse now, because I feel like last year we were … able to accomplish something,” said Schrass, who returned two games prior to the 2019-20 season’s end after a torn ACL and is hoping to match or exceed last year’s historic PIAA second-round run. “I think it’s a bit more scary to me than what happened last year.”
Schrass and her teammates, including reigning All-Sentinel Player of the Year and recent California (Pa.) commit Talia Gilliard, will not play until sometime in January, if the governor doesn’t extend the shutdown later.
They were supposed to begin Dec. 18, when the Mid-Penn Conference season was scheduled to start. But every schedule is blown up at this point, and what the season will look like is too early to tell.
“We have been practicing for a couple weeks, so [we’re] very disappointed,” Shippensburg wrestling coach Tony Yaniello said. “We were supposed to wrestle next Friday. I told the kids after practice today to keep up with their academics, continue to exercise and visualize what we have learned.”
Schrass said she found out from assistant coach Tonya Brown, who had Wolf’s press conference on during practice. Schrass said the team didn’t have much to say. The mood was unsurprisingly somber.
“A lot of people were just very empathetic of me and being a senior,” she said. “I think everyone was just in awe of what just happened.”
There were 262 more cases and nine more deaths from COVID-19 in Cumberland County announced in Thursday’s noon Department of Health report. It is among the highest totals on record during the pandemic.
Wolf said he hopes the shutdown will be “a bridge to a better future in Pennsylvania” by slowing the rise in cases and hospitalizations as the country inches close to a vaccine that is expected to be available soon but won’t reach most Americans for several months.
“Yeah, I think it really puts it into perspective that this thing isn’t going away,” Schrass said.
Rollercoaster for PIAA
The news is a whiplash for teams across the state that were feeling good about the season 24 hours prior after the PIAA showed no interest in shutting down the season. The specter of a shutdown loomed over the nearly two-hour meeting, but despite rising cases and pressure from the Pennsylvania Principals Association, executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi and the board took no action to delay the season.
Instead, they set postseason parameters and enacted an extended regular season similar to the one instituted in the fall that would allow teams that missed the playoffs or were knocked out early to add more regular season games until the final date of the winter calendar. For basketball, that date was March 27.
“The board I believe took it very seriously and wanted to give those schools the greatest amount of flexibility they could, and I think they did it in reverse,” Lombardi told the media after. “So, instead of maybe a 10-week season, now schools have almost a 16-week season that gives them more flexibility than they even asked for. I thought it was a stroke of genius.”
It’s unclear what changes now. The PIAA — which said at the conclusion of its meeting it would tentatively meet again in early January but could bump that date up earlier if Wolf enacted any sort of mandate — released a short statement Thursday night that said it would have further comment Friday.
What comes next
Some teams will get in one last day of practice before the order takes effect, at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Mechanicsburg girls basketball, Cumberland Valley swimming and CV boys basketball will get one more practice in, CV’s coaches and Mechanicsburg’s Schrass said.
That will get both teams closer to their required 15 preseason practices under PIAA rules. For CV boys hoops, Friday will be the 10th practice since they started Dec. 1, head coach David Vespignani said, meaning they’ll need five more and can play Jan. 9.
After Friday it’s back to Zoom team meetings and at-home workouts for the team, and all teams across the state.
“There’s definitely gonna be some Zoom components of it,” Vespignani said. “We’re fortunate we do have a lot of guys who do have hoops at their house. … It’s the same stuff we’ve been doing all fall, so they knew what we need to do.”
For CV's swimmers, head coach Mike Gobrecht suggests they put on a snorkel and walk around their neighborhood to simulate what it's like to breath while swimming.
"If you’re driving around central Pennsylvania and you see a bunch of kids walking in their neighborhood with a snorkel you’ll know why," he said.
“Whether it’s jumping on the treadmill, whether it’s going out for a run, as long as you keep in some cardio-shape," he said at another point, "I don’t think these kids are going to miss a beat,”
Under new PIAA rules passed Wednesday in cases where teams can’t practice for a week or more, teams have to get four days of practice in starting Jan. 4 before they can play their first games.
“At CV we will follow the recommendations starting on Saturday to pause our season,” CV athletic director Mike Craig said via email. “We will still need to get five practice days in when we return to meet the PIAA rule. As athletic director, I will do everything in my power to make sure these kids have some semblance of a season. We hope everyone stays safe and follows the guidance.”
What, if any, changes the PIAA will enact for the regular season and postseason is yet to be determined.
Reaction and growing urgency
Even with teams’ understandable frustration and disappointment one thing is certain — everyone’s glad the season is postponed, not canceled.
Especially for those athletes who are working on their final season in their team’s colors.
“It’s very disheartening. Hopefully the PIAA will make some adjustments to allow the season to go longer so we can get as much wrestling in as possible,” Carlisle wrestling coach Joe Wilson said. “I feel so bad for the athletes. Especially the senior athletes who have worked so hard to get to this moment and now have the season in an unknown jeopardy.”
“We are happy it is a suspension and not a cancellation,” Craig said. “Our kids and coaches have been resilient through this entire process. I could not be more proud of our kids at CV with how they have handled this difficult year.”
Vespignani told his team they have two choices over the next three weeks — “mope and pout” or put in the best effort possible to make the most of whatever season they do have.
“My focus right now really is the mental part of it,” Gobrecht said. “Make sure everyone is in a good place mentally. It’s a real thing that leads to the anxiety levels getting really high because these kids put so much time into their craft and their sport that it’s like, ‘Wow, I’m going to be out about 23 days. How is that going to affect me?’”
The Eagles have playoff aspirations with a large group of veterans. The PIAA’s last postseason plan included taking only district champs. And if District 3 follows a similar structure to its fall plan, the district basketball playoff fields could be halved.
That makes every game more important than it already is.
Doubly so for the seniors, who already have a sort-of ticking clock in their heads as the final days of their high school careers — in the classroom and in the gym — draw to a close in a normal year. Schrass is no different, and the next three weeks off only heightens that sense of urgency.
“Yeah, it’s ticking very loudly.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the 2020 PIAA winter championships were shut down March 13. It was March 12.
