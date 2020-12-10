'It’s ticking very loudly': What's next for high school sports? A need to make the most of 3-week pause, and a growing sense of urgency

“Whether it’s jumping on the treadmill, whether it’s going out for a run, as long as you keep in some cardio-shape," he said at another point, "I don’t think these kids are going to miss a beat,”

Under new PIAA rules passed Wednesday in cases where teams can’t practice for a week or more, teams have to get four days of practice in starting Jan. 4 before they can play their first games.

“At CV we will follow the recommendations starting on Saturday to pause our season,” CV athletic director Mike Craig said via email. “We will still need to get five practice days in when we return to meet the PIAA rule. As athletic director, I will do everything in my power to make sure these kids have some semblance of a season. We hope everyone stays safe and follows the guidance.”

What, if any, changes the PIAA will enact for the regular season and postseason is yet to be determined.

Reaction and growing urgency

Even with teams’ understandable frustration and disappointment one thing is certain — everyone’s glad the season is postponed, not canceled.

Especially for those athletes who are working on their final season in their team’s colors.