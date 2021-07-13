'It felt like the whole world came down on me': Michael Morales soaking it all in as Seattle Mariners third-round selection in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

“When he does tend to struggle, I’ve never seen the kid complain about an umpire, the weather or anything like that. There’s never an excuse,” Comp said. "So, I think that’s going to kind of convey him more at the next level. He’s never going to make an excuse for himself and he’s always going to find ways to get better and fruit from those situations.”

Morales hasn’t even reached his ceiling yet. The 18-year-old wields a low-to-mid 90s fastball that complements a curveball that he “fell in love with,” he said. A changeup that has batters doing a double-take completes the third-round draftee’s three-pitch repertoire.

In the offseason and over the course of the spring, Morales worked with Scott Swanson at FullReps to grow his game and mold into his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame. He also spent summers at Perfect Game events, most recently as a member of 2020 Team Elite 17U Scout Team. Off the diamond, Morales credits the support of family, friends and the community of Enola for helping him reach this point of his young career.

Morales became the second-ever East Pennsboro grad to be selected in the MLB Draft. Matt Farner went No. 37 overall in the first round of the 1993 Draft to the Toronto Blue Jays.