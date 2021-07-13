'It felt like the whole world came down on me': Michael Morales soaking it all in as Seattle Mariners third-round selection in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

About a year ago, East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales picked up a golf club for the very first time.
In the past few months, that thought-to-be one-time occurrence has blossomed into one of the flamethrower’s favorite hobbies. It’s turned into a “major kick,” he said.
And if you ask almost any baseball instructor, one of their most feared nightmares is a golf swing slowly implementing itself into a baseball swing. With golf being another maritime activity in the spring, the two sports clash. So, needless to say, it’s a good thing Morales won’t be stepping into the batter’s box anytime soon.
“I’m just your prototypical teenage kid,” Morales said with a laugh.
Well, to a certain point.
The Seattle Mariners selected Morales in the third round with the No. 83 overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. The signing bonus slot for the 83rd pick is valued at an approximated $733,100. For Morales, he’ll have a tough decision to make: does he turn pro and join the Mariners organization or take the collegiate route to Vanderbilt University?
He has until the Aug. 1 deadline to decide.
“At this point, we’re not closing any doors,” Morales said. “I’m still waiting on my agent to kind of figure out all the details. We want to make sure we get the full picture before making any decisions.”
Throughout the 2021 season, MLB scouts littered the stands and the area behind home plate of East Pennsboro High School’s baseball field, hoping to catch a glimpse of the hard-throwing right-hander. And Morales shined under the duress of the major league gallery. His final dance in Enola waltzed to the tune of a 0.77 earned-run average, a 6-1 record and 74 strikeouts in 36⅓ innings of work.
Through it all, Morales said he didn’t feel the “heat” as much as you think he would. It’s something Panthers head coach Tyler Comp noticed as well. No matter how big the stage or how high-profile the team, Morales remained composed every time he toed the rubber.
“There’s only so much you can prepare for. And there’s times when you feel like 30 different dreams are staring you right in the face, it becomes a little bit more nerve-racking,” Morales said. “But in moments like those, I just viewed them [the scouts] as spectators. So, for me, there wasn’t much of a difference between the scouts behind the plate and the spectators up and down the line.”
“He’s always done things the right way,” Comp said of his former ace. “His composure is one of the best attributes that he has going for him and he’s just such a grounded kid. He never gets too high or too low on any of his performances.”
MLB: Red Land's Benny Montgomery selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft
It doesn’t hurt to want to master your craft either. Comp said whether Morales had just come off a career outing or allowed four runs in three innings of work, he knew there was always a way to try and improve.
“When he does tend to struggle, I’ve never seen the kid complain about an umpire, the weather or anything like that. There’s never an excuse,” Comp said. "So, I think that’s going to kind of convey him more at the next level. He’s never going to make an excuse for himself and he’s always going to find ways to get better and fruit from those situations.”
Morales hasn’t even reached his ceiling yet. The 18-year-old wields a low-to-mid 90s fastball that complements a curveball that he “fell in love with,” he said. A changeup that has batters doing a double-take completes the third-round draftee’s three-pitch repertoire.
In the offseason and over the course of the spring, Morales worked with Scott Swanson at FullReps to grow his game and mold into his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame. He also spent summers at Perfect Game events, most recently as a member of 2020 Team Elite 17U Scout Team. Off the diamond, Morales credits the support of family, friends and the community of Enola for helping him reach this point of his young career.
Morales became the second-ever East Pennsboro grad to be selected in the MLB Draft. Matt Farner went No. 37 overall in the first round of the 1993 Draft to the Toronto Blue Jays.
“My parents, they helped me more than anyone to get to this moment. They had confidence in me and they allowed my story to be my story, and my journey to be my journey. I can’t put into words how much that meant to me,” Morales said. “The community of Enola backed me and were behind me the whole time. There are so many people I’m not touching on but it really took a whole village to get me to this point.”
From a coach’s perspective, Comp said Morales’ selection has opened new avenues, not only for the third-round pick himself, but for the Panthers program and the town of Enola.
“I think everybody at some point in their lives when they're playing baseball, has a dream that they want to be a major league baseball player. And sadly, everybody faces that day when that's not going to happen,” Comp said. “But to have somebody like Michael there, it really reinforces some of their dreams that they do have and it kind of shows them that it is possible, even coming from a small town like Enola.
“I was overwhelmed with joy for him.”
So, when the Mariners came calling — Morales almost didn’t answer his phone because he didn’t recognize the area code — Monday afternoon and his name flashed across the bottom of his TV, he said the house went wild.
“I’m sitting there trying to register what we’re seeing on TV. Chairs started flying up, my parents are emotional, and it just really started feeling like the whole world came down on me,” Morales said of the moment he was drafted. "But also, in a way, it felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders. It all happened in like three seconds.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports