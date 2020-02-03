In Zangari's Words:
From the In My Words: Week 9 series
- Aley Zangari Trinity Boys Basketball
"There is a peak in the season, but sometimes there are also major drops and twists and loops that are the struggles and obstacles that we face."
Celebrating a division championship with your team is probably the best feeling.
"Senior year didn’t hit me until that night. Everything about my years past with this family had rushed into my head and filled me with joy."
"Our head coach, Mike Glumac, told us one thing that has stuck with us all season: 'This is the season of Nester.' And throughout the season that is exactly what we have been doing."
At this point in the season we are sitting tied atop the capital division at 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the league.