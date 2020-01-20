In Zangari's Words: Starting to click

At this point in the season we are sitting tied atop the capital division at 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the league.

Our last three games were huge for us. We beat Milton Hershey, East Penn and Camp Hill. Great team effort from everyone last week and very timely monster games from Chance Westry and Marcus Beckett in all three of them. Marcus scored a career-high 29 points, followed by 18 and 24 the next two games, and Chance had a near triple-double game against Milton Hershey, followed by a 35-point performance. These guys are special. The ability that players on our team have night in and night out to have big games putting the ball in the hoop makes our ball club very versatile and unique.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

For me, as a senior and a leader on this team, I try my absolute best to be as good as I can be in every aspect of the game. Sometimes I do fail to deliver. I had the flu for several days, and didn’t contribute the way I wanted to. But one of the greatest things about our program is that we have great guys and great athletes on our roster who compete and work hard every single day. While I came up short those nights, those guys stepped up in my absence and I couldn’t be happier — for them, for us and for our program.