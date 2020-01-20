In Zangari's Words: Starting to click

At this point in the season we are sitting tied atop the capital division at 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the league.
Our last three games were huge for us. We beat Milton Hershey, East Penn and Camp Hill. Great team effort from everyone last week and very timely monster games from Chance Westry and Marcus Beckett in all three of them. Marcus scored a career-high 29 points, followed by 18 and 24 the next two games, and Chance had a near triple-double game against Milton Hershey, followed by a 35-point performance. These guys are special. The ability that players on our team have night in and night out to have big games putting the ball in the hoop makes our ball club very versatile and unique.
For me, as a senior and a leader on this team, I try my absolute best to be as good as I can be in every aspect of the game. Sometimes I do fail to deliver. I had the flu for several days, and didn’t contribute the way I wanted to. But one of the greatest things about our program is that we have great guys and great athletes on our roster who compete and work hard every single day. While I came up short those nights, those guys stepped up in my absence and I couldn’t be happier — for them, for us and for our program.
As a transfer from a program that struggled with success over the long term, I’ve learned that a team is about so much more than one player, and when it comes down to it, five players are on the floor at a time and five fingers make a fist. When one of us isn’t on, the other guys next to us in the huddle have each other’s backs and will pick up the slack. And I will bleed my last drop doing the same for them when it’s called for. I love this team, I love this program and I love my teammates. There is nothing I am not willing to sacrifice for this team and my teammates to be successful.
We pride ourselves on energy and positivity no matter what situation we are in. The first guy or the 10th guy off the bench has the same energy and support from the rest of the guys, and that is what makes this team special. Controlling only what we can control and ignoring everything else are keys to success, and if we can continue to do that each night we increase our chances to keep winning. We are all beginning to gel more and more each night and we believe we are only a glimpse of what we see ourselves being in February and March. Let’s get it going!