With the early season jitters out of the way we are beginning the middle part of the season.
We have been lucky so far that we haven’t had too serious of injuries/illnesses, but a few of us have gotten a common cold and had some minor ankle sprains, but that’s all a part of it. We are sitting at 8-1 heading into the second part of our season, and we feel very confident and we are getting in gear to have a great run going to March. This week we have a couple key division matchups with Milton Hershey and Steel-High to go with a non-conference Friday night game against Columbia. It will be a good test for us as all three of those teams play at a similar pace, which we are excited about seeing.
A three-game week means we have to be rested and ready to go. Taking care of our bodies is the most important part at this stage of the season. Getting proper sleep and nutrition is ideal as flu season is in full effect. We feel as though this team is primed to make a deep run into March, but that happens one day at a time. It’s a long process and we are more than ready for it. Sometimes a championship banner happens in March because of an extra hour of sleep and an extra glass of orange juice in January.
The basketball season is an absolute grind, and the teams that prepare now bring home the hardware then. And we are preparing every single day and every single practice and game for then. One of the things that most people don’t understand about a team like ours is that we are made up of high school students, just like every other team. We aren’t immune to sickness, injuries or just life happening that can sometimes get in the way. We are determined to not only deal with those challenges, but be a better team because of it.
Our adversity creates the scar tissue from which we become better as players, better as teammates and better as people. It’s time to get it going!