In Zangari's Words: Playoffs

We finished the regular season 18-2 (11-1 Capital), which means the best time of the year has now begun.

Earlier today we had our first practice of the postseason and it was a good one. Nothing is better than taking care of what we need to get done at practice, but having some fun and messing around a little bit while we do it. The bond that we have as a team keeps getting stronger and stronger every day, and we feel very confident heading into this postseason run we are primed for.

Tuesday is the first round of the Mid-Penn Conference tournament and we are fortunate enough to represent the Capital Division in the tournament. We play Bishop McDevitt, who gave us one of our two losses on the year, and we have worked extremely hard to get to the point that we are at now. We have another shot at them Tuesday night, and hopefully our hard work and countless hours of blood sweat and tears from this group of guys is enough to propel us for a better outcome.