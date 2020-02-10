In Zangari's Words: Playoffs

We finished the regular season 18-2 (11-1 Capital), which means the best time of the year has now begun.
Earlier today we had our first practice of the postseason and it was a good one. Nothing is better than taking care of what we need to get done at practice, but having some fun and messing around a little bit while we do it. The bond that we have as a team keeps getting stronger and stronger every day, and we feel very confident heading into this postseason run we are primed for.
Tuesday is the first round of the Mid-Penn Conference tournament and we are fortunate enough to represent the Capital Division in the tournament. We play Bishop McDevitt, who gave us one of our two losses on the year, and we have worked extremely hard to get to the point that we are at now. We have another shot at them Tuesday night, and hopefully our hard work and countless hours of blood sweat and tears from this group of guys is enough to propel us for a better outcome.
For me, as a senior, this is when I need to get going. It’s playoff time. This is my last run ever as a high school basketball player. I am going to do my best to go out with a bang. The intensity and level of competition is all turned up a notch and we have worked so hard to be ready for the coming moments. I’ve been waiting for this since I was a little kid. We all feel on our team that we will put forth the effort for the guy next to us.
This season has been an amazing experience thus far, but we still have a lot of good basketball left in us. Playing for a legend like Coach Larry Kostelac and his experience is huge for us. He’s been at the top before, he knows how to push us, lead us and inspire us to do great things. We would run through a wall for him, as he would for us. We are just so excited like a little kid before Christmas that this time is finally here.