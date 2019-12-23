As life goes on you are around different kinds of personalities and those personalities have a certain impact on your life. Some affect you in a great way and some affect you in a negative way. The ones with the most influence are the ones you never forget. For me, Coach Larry Kostelac Jr. is one of those I will never forget.
Transferring in from another school, heading into junior year was a very tough decision for me. I was the new guy and wasn’t too comfortable. Meeting new people, leaving my friends for a new school, trying to learn the different school structure and system and being a part of a whole new culture was all challenges that were thrown my way. It was a lot to handle.
I had a roller coaster of emotions going through my head until I could get settled down. No one took me under their wing, showed me the ropes and was just there for whatever I needed like coach Kostelac was. At the beginning of the season last year I was uncomfortable and was lacking confidence to say the least. Coach kept telling me and making sure I knew that he believes in me and he knows I could do it. He may not know how much that meant to me, but that went a long way.
Another moment I’ll never forget was the summer going into last year (the year I transferred) and I came to a summer workout but the gym was taken after us, and I struggled that day shooting during the workout. So I asked coach to shoot after the session (not knowing the gym was closed). He said, “I tell you what, let’s go down to the court next to Pizza Grille and get 200 shots up just you and I.” Coach rebounded for me for all 200 shots. Not to mention, It was 90 degrees outside and not a cloud in the sky. That’s something that really showed me he cared.
Coach Kos has really taught me that hard work and dedication can take you anywhere in life and that is the main component of ultimately winning. No matter what happens, I know I can always count on him. He is someone that would run through a wall for me, and his players and I know I would do the same for him. I am truly honored to have said I had the opportunity to play for one of the best high school basketball coaches of all time. I will cherish it forever.