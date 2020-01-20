In Snyder's Words: What 12 years of swimming meant

With senior recognition on Tuesday night, I thought it would be a great time to reflect on my 12 years of swimming.
I started my swimming journey when I was six years old. I was one of the youngest on the team and did not know many people. At the time, the Mechanicsburg Swim Club only had about 40 to 50 people. I did not know much about swimming but my coach at the time threw me into a lot of butterfly. So from the time I was about six to when I was about 12, I swam a lot of butterfly and breaststroke.
Entering middle school we had a coaching change and the new coach, who turned into my high school coach, said I should start swimming the individual medley. For a 12-year-old, the 100 meter IM was a scary thing. You had to swim every stroke, and for me, I struggled with swimming backstroke because I couldn’t swim in a straight line backwards. And to this day I still struggle with that.
I was disqualified a few times, but that did not stop my coach. He continued to put me in the event that I dreaded so much. But, it helped me become a better swimmer and made me stronger.
Entering high school I wasn’t as scared of joining the team because of all the friends I made while I was swimming for my club team. A lot of them were two years older than me and I know that they could be people I rely on at practice. I was very familiar with the high school coaches, only because I saw them at club practices.
Looking back, I realize why I swam what I did. I was being prepared to take places of the seniors that graduated the year before I went into high school. I have swam the same two events for a majority of high school. The 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. Junior year was the hardest of all my years swimming — the girl that usually swam backstroke for us graduated and we did not have someone to fill her place. A good friend of mine and myself were thrown into the 100 backstroke because we did not have anyone to swim it.
Senior year was when we put it all together. We have a team that works together and helps each other. Just last Thursday we defeated Palmyra. It was the first in many years that we have a chance of an undefeated season. And I could not be more excited to finish off my senior season with such a great team.