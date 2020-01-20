In Snyder's Words: What 12 years of swimming meant

With senior recognition on Tuesday night, I thought it would be a great time to reflect on my 12 years of swimming.

I started my swimming journey when I was six years old. I was one of the youngest on the team and did not know many people. At the time, the Mechanicsburg Swim Club only had about 40 to 50 people. I did not know much about swimming but my coach at the time threw me into a lot of butterfly. So from the time I was about six to when I was about 12, I swam a lot of butterfly and breaststroke.

Entering middle school we had a coaching change and the new coach, who turned into my high school coach, said I should start swimming the individual medley. For a 12-year-old, the 100 meter IM was a scary thing. You had to swim every stroke, and for me, I struggled with swimming backstroke because I couldn’t swim in a straight line backwards. And to this day I still struggle with that.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

I was disqualified a few times, but that did not stop my coach. He continued to put me in the event that I dreaded so much. But, it helped me become a better swimmer and made me stronger.