In Snyder's Words: 'This is the season of Nester'

If you were to ever come watch any swim meet at Mechanicsburg, you would always remember the old man on the side of the pool whistling so loud you could not hear yourself think.

That would have been long time coach Linwood Nester. He always managed to leave a lasting impression on anyone he would talk to.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 17, 2019, we lost a great man that we got to call our coach to liver cancer. There will be no greater hurt at the pool than that first practice back. Our head coach, Mike Glumac, told us one thing that has stuck with us all season: “This is the season of Nester.” And throughout the season that is exactly what we have been doing.

Before all our home meets, we hold a moment of silence in his memory. We also carry his initials as well as a green ribbon on our caps. This past weekend (Jan. 25) was his birthday. We got to celebrate the great years and memories with him at a swim meet. There would not have been any better way. Our team won the invitational, and our coach could not have been happier.

We continue our season of Nester this week swimming Central Dauphin on Tuesday at our home pool and Lower Dauphin on Thursday at Milton Hershey Middle School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0