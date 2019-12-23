In the past two weeks, Mechanicsburg girls swimming can see a promising season.
We are going into the holiday season undefeated and hoping to defeat Boiling Springs in the new year. Looking back to my freshman year, we lost to Carlisle 63-107 and this season we beat them 93-77. Bishop McDevitt was a slight win my freshman year — we won 90-80 — and this season we won 109-61. Our team has grown and is still growing.
You have free articles remaining.
We see improvements every meet. There is more than one person at each meet who is dropping time. Seniors are getting lifetime PR’s and freshmen are proving their spot on the team. Each meet has to be measured perfectly with a lineup that will match each team. The lineup is created so we can have the best possible outcome, and that is always to win. And as we get closer and closer to bigger meets where we will need our best, people will be fighting for those top positions on the varsity lineup.
There are only so many lanes in a pool and we only get half. People are out to prove what they can do and how they can help the team.