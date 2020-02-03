In Snyder's Words: Not done proving what we can do

Celebrating a division championship with your team is probably the best feeling.

On Thursday night we conquered Lower Dauphin and claimed the Keystone Division championship. There will not be a bus ride home like the one Thursday night after the meet. The energy in the bus was just over the moon exciting. Everyone celebrated the win. Swimmers who may not have swam their best that night put it aside and celebrated. The boys were celebrating both their win and the girls’ championship win.

The celebration did not end after we got off the bus. We continued to celebrate through the next day. On Friday we had our winter pep rally to recognize winter sports and THON. During the pep rally, we were presented the banner that hangs in the gym with all the championship seasons on it.

We continued the celebration at practice working on perfecting our strokes and finishing with a game of sharks and minnows. And what would a celebration be without cupcakes?

A parent of a captain brought maroon and grey cupcakes for everyone after practice. Our coach congratulated the girls for about the 50th time and reminded us what Coach Nester always told us.