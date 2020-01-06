Every team has their own way of team bonding. Here are Mechanicsburg’s Top 3 ways to better know your team:
1. Team dinners: They are easy and a great way for everyone to get together outside of practice. For a larger team, you could find a local church or even your school’s cafeteria to hold everyone. Team dinners are also an easy way to carb load. Many Mechanicsburg families like to make some sort of pasta for the team before a large meet.
You have free articles remaining.
2. Team outings: Mechanicsburg swimming has a tradition where we all go bowling one weekend. We all meet at the bowling alley and order pizza. There are also many other ideas that your team can choose to do. Finding a place to go after a meet is always another great way to hang out with your team. Chick-Fil-A is always a Mechanicsburg favorite.
3. Movie nights: For the last few years, we have been having a dive in movie at the pool. We have been combining it with our holiday party on a Friday night. Our coach brings in a projector and we find a movie on Netflix to watch while we float in the pool on tubes. Everyone brings a pool float and we order pizza for while we watch.