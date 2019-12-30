For our very large team, invitationals are a really good way to get everyone in the pool.
This past weekend we traveled to Big Spring High School for the Bulldog Bash swimming invitational. Both boys and girls did a really great job with Lance Ginter, a freshman, taking home a win in the 200 individual medley. Everyone had put their best foot forward this weekend, which led to the boys taking fourth and the girls taking third.
Throughout the meet many of us did not know where we fell with the other teams. At the end we were all in shock to realize how well we all did.
Saturday’s success has fueled us for the next upcoming big meets. We are moving closer and closer to Mid-Penn's with only 41 days to go. There will be more teams that will challenge us and we are excited to face them. Our practices are becoming more and more challenging as we prepare for the harder teams and meets ahead.
We hope to continue having the same success that we have had going into the new year. Starting with Boiling Springs on Friday.