In Snyder's Words: Equal parts mental and physical

Wrapping up the season for a lot of people can be really difficult.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors are finishing what could be their last year swimming, while the rest of the team prepares for the next year. Towards the end of the season you begin to reflect on your season and what you want to see going into the postseason. For many, that may be Mid-Penn's, and others that would be the Mid-Penn Plunge. Whatever your postseason looks like, you have a goal.

Coach Nester always wanted us to take down a school record, and Andrew Wetherhold did just that. On Friday night at the Mid-Penn Championship meet, he broke the school record in the 50 free with a time of 22.03. A majority of the team had a personal best at the meet. And we always have a way to celebrate. Friday night after the first session, we all took a trip to JoJos Pizza in downtown Mechanicsburg to celebrate at 8:30 that night.

After the second session on Saturday, us and what felt like the rest of the meet, went to Chick-Fil-A to continue our celebration. We are hoping to take a few swimmers to districts at the end of the month. Until then, we will continue to put in the hard work. As Coach Nester always said “It’s 70% mental, 30% physical!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0