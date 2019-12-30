Last week ended one of our toughest weeks leading up to our holiday break.
To many people holiday break is a time to spend with family and go on vacation, but for us on the swim team, it’s time to practice along with spending time with both our relatives and our swim family. Most of the days include having fun, holiday-themed practices that also made us work and having the chance to swim with alumni.
This year our fun-themed practice was the “12 days of Christmas” practice. This practice is broken down into 12 mini sets where each new part of the practice is done a certain amount of times starting at 12 and going down to one. After each practice the parents had brought us some breakfast-type food. Without the parents and booster club we wouldn’t be able to have this luxury.
You have free articles remaining.
Each year having practices over holiday break is tough, but there are a few things that help each of us get through them. One of the things that helps us is attending the practices determine if we can attend the Bucknell Invite on Jan. 4. This is always a fun meet as it includes eight different teams from around us. Another thing that keeps us motivated through the break is the environment around us. Everyone being happy and excited that the alumni are coming back to visit always helps boost everyone’s mood.
During this time we do have some fun, but we also put in a lot of work, which sets us as a team up for a new year. January is a big month for each of us as we have six dual meets, two tri-meets, an eight team invite and one quad meet at the end of the month. It is a lot of meets and busy weeks for us, but I feel that as a team if we all stay positive and keep trying our best, we all will end this season being happy with how we did individually and as a team.