In Richards' Words: Reality sets in on senior night

This week was a pretty relaxed week for the Cumberland Valley swimming and diving team, where there was one dual meet against Hershey on Thursday night.

Although it was a pretty relaxed week for the team, many of us had gotten sick, so there were very few people at practices. When it came to Thursday, more people were feeling better, but our team was not in our best condition, health wise.

Even though many of us were sick, that did not stop us from being excited and ready to race against Hershey as this is another highly competitive meet for our team. Everyone who was entered to swim in the meet put their all into their events, and many of the swimmers that were out due to being sick had shown up to support the team at the meet.

Unlike the other meets this season, this meet was very special as it was our senior night, and 14 of us seniors were recognized for our accomplishments in and out of the pool.

When you are younger, people often tell you that time flies, but you don’t really believe it because to you time doesn’t seem to be going all that fast. Well, that’s how it was for me until Thursday night when all the people that I have grown up with for most of my life and myself had run down the tunnel of our teammates as we got recognized for our accomplishments.