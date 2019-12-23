It’s already the third week into the competition season and we are almost halfway finished with our in season meets.
Last week included three meets for our team. On Tuesday, some of the team traveled to Mifflin County and won the meet. It was 65-12 on the men's side and 121-46 on the women’s side. The next meet we had was on Thursday against State College where we had some great competition. It's always a fun time racing State because many of our teammates have developed friendships with the swimmers on their team, and it gives us a chance to step up a little more than usual due to the high level of competition offered.
This meet also shows how swimming is more than an individual sport, it’s a team sport. When it comes to a highly competitive meet, like this one, team spirit is a big factor in how we all swim. The team spirit separates swimming from being only an individual sport. As a team, we usually have a great environment, full of cheering and team spirit. But, when it came to the meet on Thursday and each race was neck and neck, the amount of cheering and team spirit had shot through the roof. There was not a time during the meet where someone on the team was not cheering, laughing or being motivated.
The meet ended with our men's team losing 81-103 and our women's team also losing 91-94. Even though we lost, we all had a fun time and put our all into the pool and on deck with cheering for each other. On Friday, we had an early dismissal to start our winter break, but we also had a meet with Parkland. Before we left for our hour and 30-minute bus ride to Parkland, we all got in the pool and had a small practice. We then got on the bus and headed to our meet where we all tried our best, even though each of us were tired from our extremely exhausting week of practices and races.
We ended the meet losing on both the women’s and men’s side of the team. The women had a score of 53-133 and the men had a score of 70-114. All in all, this week has taught us what we all can accomplish as a team and has shown us what we all need to work on individually.